CrossFit Names Don Faul As CEO

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit LLC today named Don Faul, an accomplished executive with more than eight years of CrossFit experience, as the company's new CEO. A former U.S. Marine Corps platoon commander, Faul has held key operational roles at growth-oriented consumer technology companies, including Pinterest, Meta, and Google.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul

"I met Don more than seven years ago, and I believe he is the perfect leader to bridge the past, present, and future of CrossFit," said former CEO Eric Roza. "From his military background to his passion for training in the box, Don has seen firsthand how CrossFit can transform and save lives, so he understands the importance of growing our business and sharing our proven, unmatched model for health and fitness around the world."

Prior to joining CrossFit, Faul was CEO of Athos, a smart apparel company whose product is designed to provide athletes and members of the military with actionable data on their muscle activity. Before Athos, Faul was Head of Operations for Pinterest, where he ran international growth and operations, customer support, and other monetization efforts. Earlier in his career, Faul served as VP of Global Online Operations for Facebook and Manager of Online Sales and Operations at Google.

"At a time when global health trends are in decline, when people are starved for personal connection and community, CrossFit is more important than ever," Faul said. "I've experienced the impact of CrossFit firsthand, seeing how it helps people improve their fitness, reverse chronic disease, and build meaningful connections with other members of the CrossFit community. There are over 14,000 CrossFit affiliates around the world that have changed millions of people's lives. But we're just getting started. Our job is to share CrossFit with the rest of the world, so our affiliates and coaches can help and inspire the tens of millions of people we haven't yet reached."

Faul attended the United States Naval Academy, where he was a collegiate All-American in rugby. Following graduation, he served as a Marine platoon commander with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion and 1st Force Reconnaissance Company. After his service, Faul earned his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and their three girls.

CrossFit made the announcement of Faul's appointment at the start of the finals for the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, the worldwide competition whose championship this week in Madison, Wisconsin, will determine the Fittest Man and Fittest Woman on Earth. The CrossFit Games finals bring together more than 400 of the world's fittest athletes across 27 individual, team, age-group, and adaptive divisions. The events are carried live on games.crossfit.com, and the finale will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network on Sunday, Aug. 7.

About CrossFit

In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California into the world's most effective program for improving health and performance through nutrition and exercise. CrossFit is the world's leading provider of accredited performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches across the world. The program can be modified to welcome people of all ages and abilities and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®.

