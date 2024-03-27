CrossFit to Offer 50 $10,000 Grants to Schools in the First Half of 2024

Funds will enable teachers and administrators to outfit school affiliates with equipment and introduce students to the concept of fitness for a lifetime

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossFit, LLC has announced a plan to offer 50 $10,000 CrossFit Foundation School Fund Grants in the first half of 2024 to domestic and international schools that want to form nonprofit affiliates for students. Since 2019, CrossFit has awarded 57 grants to K-12 schools. In total, 407 school affiliates are operating today.

"We know that healthier people make the world around them better, so our goal is to bring the life-changing potential of CrossFit to more people, in more ways," said Don Faul, CEO of CrossFit. "Change happens at a local level, and these grants are helping schools introduce the concept of fitness for a lifetime to one child at a time. As a result, kids across the world are developing a lifelong love of fitness, gaining confidence, and becoming part of a supportive community at a critical age."

CrossFit school affiliates are run by athletic directors and educators, some of whom are affiliate owners and avid CrossFit members in their personal lives. Many of the school affiliates funded years ago now serve hundreds of students; others have grown and branched out to support CrossFit programs at neighboring schools. Some schools have a waiting list with hundreds of kids who want to take part. Students report benefiting physically as well as mentally, citing the program as a source of relief for anxiety and loneliness.

"We live in a contradictory moment where people are obsessed with health, but almost everything on tap from the mainstream is detrimental to health, in turn creating disease, disempowerment, and disconnection," said Nicole Carroll, CrossFit's Chief Brand Officer. "At a time when the world is in a physical, mental, and social health crisis, we want to empower the next generation to take on anything that comes their way, whether adversity or adventure."

The grants are facilitated by the CrossFit Foundation , which serves as the charitable arm of CrossFit, LLC. The Foundation works with public school districts, individual schools, and teachers to provide scholarships for CrossFit Kids and CrossFit Level 1 Certificate Courses, as well as equipment grants to set up gyms and ongoing support for teachers and administrators leading the way in bringing CrossFit to their students. To apply for a CrossFit Foundation School Fund Grant or make a donation, visit this page .

In addition to the CrossFit Foundation School Fund Grants, CrossFit has launched an online CrossFit Educators Course. This course is designed for educators, trainers, coaches, and parents of children between the ages of 3 and 11, and will help participants develop an understanding of physical activities that can improve students' health, learning, and classroom experience. The course uses elements of CrossFit Kids, and provides safe, effective, and age-appropriate methods for teaching CrossFit principles and activities to children and adolescents. Learn more or register here .

CrossFit, LLC is the owner of the world-famous CrossFit® fitness brand. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's most popular and effective training program for improving health and performance. CrossFit, LLC is the leading provider of accredited, performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 125,000 credentialed coaches worldwide. The CrossFit program can be scaled to welcome people of all ages and abilities, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 155 countries . CrossFit, LLC also directs the CrossFit Games season, the world's largest participatory sporting event, which, in 2023, had over 320,000 participants from over 180 countries who all competed for the title of Fittest on Earth®.

