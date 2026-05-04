CROSSFIT'S ANNUAL MURPH WORKOUT UNITES GLOBAL COMMUNITY IN HONOR OF HEROES

CrossFit's Memorial Day Tradition Brings Athletes of all Levels Together to Honor Veterans, Active Military, and First Responders

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Memorial Day since 2005, thousands of CrossFit athletes around the U.S. come together for one shared purpose: to complete Murph in honor of those who sacrificed their lives in service.

Named after U.S. Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan, Murph is more than a workout; it's a national act of remembrance rooted in community, connection, and collective effort.

That collective momentum shows up far beyond the gym. Each year, the event drives a significant surge in interest, with CrossFit seeing approximately 1.2 million search impressions, a 50% increase over typical levels, and website clicks increasing by nearly 70%.

Murph itself is simple, but not easy: a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another 1-mile run, often completed wearing a weighted vest. But what draws people in isn't just the physical challenge; it's the shared experience.

"Murph isn't just about fitness, it's about honoring first responders, veterans, active military, and the countless individuals who put service above self," said Jenna Hauca, Chief Marketing Officer at CrossFit. "As a former firefighter and EMT, this workout carries an even deeper meaning for me. What makes this moment powerful is that we do it together. Across countries, across gyms, across experience levels, we show up for the same reason."

Many CrossFit affiliates across the world host Murph during the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Unlike traditional fitness events, participants encourage each other through every rep and mile. Workouts are scaled for all fitness levels, stories are shared, and finish lines are crossed together. Murph is a stark reminder of the sacrifices the military and first responders make for their country and community, and each challenge serves to remember and honor those who have and continue to serve.

This year, CrossFit is celebrating the heartbeat of its global community: people who show up, push together, and lift one another — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Because while Murph may begin as an individual test, it becomes something bigger the moment the community comes together.

For more information, visit: https://www.crossfit.com/heroes/murph-workout.

About CrossFit

CrossFit, LLC is the owner of the world-famous CrossFit® fitness brand. In the 25 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's most popular and effective training program for improving health and performance. CrossFit is the leading provider of accredited, performance-based training courses and certifications and has more than 97,000 credentialed coaches worldwide. The CrossFit program can be scaled to welcome people of all ages and abilities, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits in more than 11,000 affiliated gyms across 150 countries. CrossFit also directs the CrossFit Games season, which starts with the Open, the world's largest participatory sporting event.

SOURCE CrossFit