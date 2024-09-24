Crosshatch launches platform to hyper-personalize the internet and raises $2.7M

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosshatch - the identity layer for personalization - announced today its platform's public beta launch and an initial fundraising round of $2.7 million.

Crosshatch allows users to bring their data and context directly into apps, unlocking hyper-personalized experiences without compromising data control. Whether browsing an e-commerce site, planning a trip, or exploring a new streaming service, users can now effortlessly carry their preferences, history, and interests to services that are individually personalized to them.

Platform to hyper-personalize the internet launches and raises $2.7M

"Our digital lives are fragmented across hundreds of apps and services we use. No internet service has enough of the picture to truly anticipate our needs," said Soren Larson, Co-founder and CEO of Crosshatch. "Consumers are increasingly overwhelmed with options. Hyper-personalization offers a path to edit effortlessly."

After releasing its private beta in August, Crosshatch is already attracting industry attention. Startups in the grocery, retail, and travel planning space have shown early interest in adopting Crosshatch to enhance their customers' discovery and search process. For companies with large SKU counts and deep inventory, like those in travel and retail, Crosshatch efficiently surfaces hyper-personalized recommendations to customers in a privacy-compliant way.

Much of Crosshatch's attraction stems from its easy and inexpensive deployment compared with traditional data science and machine learning methods. With just a few lines of code, apps can add the Crosshatch Link and tap into Crosshatch's personalization API, delivering tailored experiences to users from their first interaction—all without cold starts, learning curves, or extensive data collection or Infrastructure.

About Crosshatch

Crosshatch is the identity layer for personalization, providing a new infrastructure to make the internet more you. Founded in 2023 in Miami, Crosshatch was developed by technologists who have a deep understanding of data, interoperability, and privacy. The company is backed by leading technology investors Village Global, Rackhouse VC, 640 Oxford and Scott Belsky. To learn more about Crosshatch and its founders and how to get started, please visit crosshatch.io or on X at @getcrosshatch.

