Crossing Blood-Brain Barrier: Delivery of Biomolecules into Glioblastoma Enabled by Altogen's Nanoparticle In Vivo Transfection Reagent

Altogen Biosystems announced that its Nanoparticle-based In Vivo Transfection Reagent was used for effective overcoming blood-brain barrier and successful transfection of glioblastoma tumor cells with both plasmid DNA and siRNA molecules. Altogen Labs mouse orthotopic PDX glioblastoma xenograft model was used for the study. This xenograft model reproduce glioblastoma histologic complexity and many biological behaviors (angiogenesis, brain invasion, and resistance to therapy). Altogen Labs research study demonstrated functional cargo delivery of both siRNA and DNA (3.72Kb) through the blood–brain barrier, as well as high transfection efficiency and reproducibility. Nanoparticle-based In Vivo Transfection Reagent is available as reagent-grade that is commonly used for preclinical research studies, as well as GMP grade product manufactured for clinical research applications. Altogen's nanoparticle in vivo transfection reagent was referenced in over 40 research publications for effective in vivo delivery of biomolecules, however Altogen scientists still had to develop modified in vivo transfection protocol to enable brain-targeted delivery.