Crossing Broad Launches Pro Football Super Contest with Over $10,000 in Total Prizes

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossing Broad has launched a pro football Super Contest that features over $10,000 in prizes all season long.

The free contest can be accessed at https://contests.crossingbroad.com .

Fans rejoice at the return of Crossing Broad's annual NFL Super Contest. Fans can enter in seconds to compete for over $10,000 in prizes throughout the entire football season. Crossing Broad's innovative and engaging gaming platform is powered by Chalkline Sports.

Each week, players will pick five games against the spread from the pro football slate. Players will compete for season-long prizes based on total season points.

First place will be awarded a grand prize of $5,000 and the runner-up will receive $1,000. Also, the player at the top of the leaderboard each week will earn $250 for Weeks 2-17 of the NFL season. Prizes are courtesy of Cynch Propane delivery service fueled by Amerigas, a longtime partner of Crossing Broad.

"We're excited to launch our unique Pro Football Super Contest. With participants selecting only five games per week against the spread, they will be challenged to find value. We believe this format will reward player knowledge, so let the sharpest fans win!" said Kyle Scott, founder and editor of CrossingBroad.com.

"Crossing Broad has planned a challenging and entertaining Super Contest, and we're thrilled to be working with them to make it a success," said Daniel Kustelski, CEO and co-founder at Chalkline Sports. "This contest will keep die-hard fans engaged throughout the season and reward them with awesome prizes at the end."

Learn more at https://contests.crossingbroad.com/pages/about-the-2019-nfl-super-contest .

ABOUT CROSSING BROAD

CrossingBroad.com is Philly's most popular independent sports website and has an audience of over 200,000 local sports fans. Founded in 2009, the site has broken countless local and national sports stories, and has covered all sides of the fantasy, DFS and sports betting industries. CrossingBroad.com recently opened a video studio in Doylestown to provide sports betting content to its readers. The site's credentialed writers cover the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, Flyers and Union.

ABOUT CHALKLINE SPORTS

Chalkline Sports Betting Games puts fans in the game with mobile live-odds contests and experiences. Chalkline competitions engage and educate sports bettors and fans of all experience levels, and the platform has deployed over 3,000 freeplay and real-money games from over 50 leagues in 20+ sports and pop culture categories since the company was founded in 2016. The team behind Chalkline's analytics-driven platform has operated regulated sports books in the US and Africa, and Chalkline has won EGR's "Freeplay Gaming Supplier of the Year" honor in 2018 and again in 2019. Learn more at chalklinesports.com .

