Crossing mountains and oceans: Gen Zers on cultural exchange

News provided by

China Daily

30 Jun, 2023, 09:30 ET

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civilizations flourish with exchanges and mutual learning. Such exchanges and mutual learning form an important drive for human progress and global peace and development.

The first episode of season three of the China Daily series Youth Power, "The Bonds of Culture", was broadcast online on June 30.

Continue Reading
First episode of season three of Youth Power, “The Bonds of Culture”
First episode of season three of Youth Power, “The Bonds of Culture”

In this episode, Gen Zers from China, Romania, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and other countries gathered in London to talk about how civilizations are enriched by communication.

With cultural responsibilities in promoting cultural exchange and advancement, Gen Zers play an important role in enhancing cultural communication between countries, one result by that Chinese culture can be better understood around the world.

Victor Kovalets from the UK said he has found that Chinese culture is attracting growing attention with its rich history and unique features. "Nowadays, everywhere you go there are new Chinese restaurants opening up," Kovalets said, adding that through eating hotpot we can better understand the culture behind traditional Chinese cuisines.

His love of Chinese culture began with the Chinese TV series The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, he said. He retold the story of the "the empty city strategy" with great enthusiasm, saying that stories such as these are not only interesting but also profound, showing the depth of Chinese culture.

After hearing Kovalets' story, Gen Zers said they hoped countries can combine the culture of other countries into their education systems, providing students with a more comprehensive understanding of the world, of philosophies and of different ways of thinking.

Lisa Maslova, a Russian Gen Zer, said her favorite app is Little Red Book, a popular Chinese social platform. It is like a map of life for her because she can find all kinds of useful suggestions there, she said.

Yan Qiuhao of China said TikTok has become one of the most popular social media apps in many places.

"It's a window for us to find out about your own culture, and a way to broadcast your own culture to a broader population."

Many are attracted by TikTok videos about China, and some even want to visit the country, Yan said. From this perspective, TikTok opens up a window for people outside to know more about China.

In addition to talking of popular apps developed in China, many young people who talked to Youth Power told of their love for Chinese dumplings, red envelopes, escape rooms and detective games. Chinese culture is becoming more and more influential, with Chinese TV series and internet literature drawing fans, especially Gen Zers, worldwide.

However, the process of exchange and mutual learning among civilization is not always smooth and easy. Kevin Zhu, a Gen Zer with parents of different nationalities, said that what makes a civilization resilient is its ability to integrate and include, like a melting pot.

Kevan Kennedy, a student from Gibraltar studying for a PhD at Oxford University, said culture should not be considered a "neutral playing ground". Culture is a historical phenomenon that comes with certain imbalances and inequalities, so even though we may start from the right spot we can still end in the wrong place, thus offending other cultures, he said.

Lisa Maslova of Russia cited the case of the French fashion house Dior being accused last year of culturally appropriating a traditional Chinese costume called "horse face skirts" in some of its designs, and Chinese students protesting against this. "We should acknowledge where we got our inspiration from," Maslova said. "It's like using references when doing academic writing."

Young people interviewed on the streets of London also talked about their opinions in this episode of Youth Power. Many said the best way to stop cultural conflicts and break cultural barriers is to engage in intercultural communication. Mario Gonzalez Iniesta from Spain said he attached great importance to open-mindedness relating to different cultures and the drive to ask questions.

Adrian Murgoci from Romania encouraged young people to communicate more with foreigners. He suggested that interest in a certain culture can lead to further explorations about that culture, and one possible way to do this is by learning a country's language.

Youth Power, organized by China Daily and first broadcast in June 2021, aims to build a global platform of communication and exchange, focusing on the interests and ideas of Generation Z. The program comes in the form of interviews, forums and speeches, with topics related to anything of current interest in the world.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Wuhan hosts fascinating storytellers

An ongoing love affair with 'smiling angels'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.