Crossing the Threshold to a New World

22 Nov, 2023

Nourish Food Marketing releases Annual Trend Report for Food, Beverage and Agriculture for 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nourish Food Marketing, a full-service marketing agency working exclusively with food, beverage, and agricultural clients, has released their 8th annual Trend Report.

The 2024 Trend Report outlines eight critical trends shaping the future landscape of the food and beverage industry:

  • A New Way of Thinking: AI Arrives for the Masses at Home and Across the F&B System
  • High and Dry: Water Will No Longer Be Seen As A Free Good
  • Staying Sharp: Eating for Brain Health and Cognitive Performance
  • No More For Me, Thanks: Alcohol Moderation Mainstreams Without Compromise on Taste
  • New Kids On The Block: Say Hello to Generation Alpha and their Unique Perspectives
  • The End of Growth: Population Decline Plus The Ozempic Effect Equals Fewer Future Calories
  • Putting the "Plant" Back in "Plant-Based: Rethinking the Approach to Meat Alternatives for Increased Adoption
  • Farming Goes Back to the Future: Agriculture Looks to the Diversity of the Past to Feed Tomorrow's World

Nourish President Jo-Ann McArthur notes, "It's shaping up to be a dynamic time in food and beverage, with shifting priorities for consumers, producers, and retailers - and us marketers. It's a time of expanded choices, fresh thinking, and new perspectives!"

In a world increasingly shaped by technological advancements, the report highlights the pervasive role of AI in catapulting consumer trends and reshaping the industry. The report acknowledges the challenges ahead, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices in the face of global climate concerns.

The 2024 report delves into the critical issue of water scarcity and its transformation from a neglected resource to a pressing concern. It also explores the interaction of food choices and cognitive health, the mainstreaming of alcohol moderation, and the changing landscape of plant-based alternatives.

The 2024 Nourish Trend Report is available now. To read the full report, click here.

About Nourish Food Marketing:
Nourish Food Marketing is a full-service marketing agency exclusively working with clients in the food, beverage, and agriculture industry, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.nourish.marketing

