Crosslake Fiber Selects Hylan to Construct Fiber for Canada to New York Network

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hylan , a market leading provider of specialized communications engineering and construction services, announces today that Crosslake Fiber, a fiber optic developer throughout North America, selected Hylan to support the design, engineering and construction of its Lake Ontario fiber network leg in upstate New York. Crosslake Fiber's Lake Ontario network is an unrepeatered submarine fiber optic cable system that is the first system across Lake Ontario to directly connect Toronto, Canada, and Buffalo, New York, with dark fiber. Hylan crews built 40 miles of newly-constructed fiber optic infrastructure at the shore end in New York state, which completed the link that provides an alternate route connecting Canada to the U.S.

"Hylan's ability to be flexible and nimble in mobilizing experienced teams in the field nationwide quickly validated them as our partner of choice to complete our North American fiber optic network," comments Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fiber. "We were delighted to leverage Hylan's full suite of fiber installation services from design to finished product on this critical corridor."

Since its inception in 1960, Hylan has been a leader in fiber optic cable construction and installation with its team expertly collaborating with customers to design and install infrastructure that satisfies the demand for network capacity, including ultra-fast broadband, 5G networks and densified fiber deployments.

"We were thrilled to be a part of this historic route that has changed the landscape of fiber optic connectivity across North America," states Joe Cecin , CEO of Hylan. "Hylan is proud to have partnered with Crosslake Fiber to expand its critical telecommunications infrastructure that connects New York to Canada with our proven, turnkey capabilities and customer commitment."

About Hylan

Hylan is a leading provider of full-service turnkey communications solutions, electrical infrastructure design and construction services for wireline, wireless and smart city municipal services across the United States. Hylan is the parent company to five divisions that include Hylan Datacom & Electrical, Hylan West, Arcturus Telecom, Down Under Construction and Western Utility. Hylan Companies provide an array of comprehensive services, which include communications and electrical infrastructure design, DAS and small cell installations, engineering, construction and maintenance services and more. Originally founded as Hylan Datacom & Electrical nearly 60 years ago in New York City, Hylan now serves a wide variety of end-markets throughout the U.S., with current offices and facilities in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Supported by private equity firms Flexis Capital and TZP Capital Partners to accelerate its growth strategy, Hylan plans for additional expansions throughout the U.S. in 2019 and beyond. Hylan's senior leadership team includes Joe Cecin (CEO); Scott Gindea (CFO); Robert Bianco (VP of Business Development); Robert DiLeo (Chairman of the Board); John DiLeo (Vice Chairman of the Board); and Bill LaPerch (Director). For more information visit Hylan.com .

About Crosslake Fiber

Crosslake Fiber was established to develop fiber optic projects throughout North America and western Europe. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca .

