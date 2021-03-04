Crosslake Fibre Adds TMX Group to the Fastest Network Service Between Toronto and New York

- Crosslake Fibre becomes approved Network Vendor for TMX Group exchanges, including Toronto Stock Exchange

- Establishes new network Point-of-Presence in TMX Group's primary data centre

- Extension of Crosslake's Velocity low latency fibre route to TMX from the New Jersey Liquidity Triangle

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre, an international network service provider and developer of unique submarine and terrestrial fibre networks, announces today that it has established a network point of presence ('PoP') in TMX Group's primary data centre. The new Velocity 'on ramp' allows Crosslake Fibre to connect TMX Group exchanges, including Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada's premier equities market, into its global financial network and provide clients with key latency and diversity attributes.

Crosslake Fibre recently built the fastest and most diverse long-haul route providing connectivity services that interconnect two of the most vital financial markets in the world, Toronto & New York. The new optimised and geographically diverse network delivers sub-9ms round trip delay (RTD) performance between TMX in Toronto and New York City. It also provides unique, diverse routes to other key financial centres including Chicago, London, Paris, and Sao Paulo.

Request a Network Map

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our customers with connectivity into TMX Group, owner of Canada's premier exchanges," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "Our Point-of-Presence at TMX Group's co-location facility will reduce latency and enhance the inter-connectivity between two of the financial markets in North America, Toronto and New York."

"We're pleased to welcome Crosslake Fibre as a new network vendor," said Sarah Ryerson, President of TMX Datalinx, TMX Group's information services division. "The addition of Crosslake Fibre's network infrastructure at our primary data centre enhances the connectivity options for our co-location clients who provide major financial centres around the world with low latency access to data from our exchanges."

The Crosslake Fibre network provides backbone Internet infrastructure that benefits not only financial markets, but also wholesale carriers, cloud service providers and enterprise ecosystems that run high performance-based platforms. Performance is critical whether it be a financial institution trading between TMX Group's exchanges and the New Jersey Liquidity Triangle, or consumers accessing high-bandwidth applications like on-demand video and online gaming.

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is a Network Service Provider and developer of fibre-optic networks in North America and Western Europe. Our innovative approach to fibre-optic development is focused on providing wholesale, enterprise, and financial customers with physically diverse, low-latency connectivity over next-generation networks.

Visit us at www.crosslakefibre.ca or follow us on Twitter @CrosslakeFibre or LinkedIn or Request a KMZ.

Contact:

Crosslake Fibre

Fergus Innes

[email protected]

+1 289 715 2514

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1 866-695-3629 ext. 13

[email protected]

SOURCE Crosslake Fibre

Related Links

https://crosslakefibre.ca/

