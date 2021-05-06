Crosslake Fibre Lands in Chicago with Latest Network Expansion

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre, a leading provider of Network Services, announces today its latest connectivity 'on-ramp' location at 350 E. Cermak, a major Chicago data centre that is critical for both financial services organisations and network service providers. This new network point of presence ('PoP') expands Crosslake's Velocity Trading Network Platform to enable customers to connect into a multitude of asset engines housed in or near 350 E Cermak, and allows Crosslake to deliver diverse, high-capacity connectivity from Chicago to Toronto and New York for the carrier ecosystem.

"Chicago presents a tremendous new opportunity for Crosslake Fibre as we continue to grow our presence and bring carrier-grade services to national and international organisations," states Crosslake Fibre CEO, Mike Cunningham. "Crosslake already operates the fastest network solution between Toronto and the New Jersey Liquidity Triangle, and we are now uniquely positioned to deliver low-latency and diverse services directly into Nasdaq's DR Platform."

Crosslake's expanded network now facilitates direct interconnects with all major carriers and cloud hyperscalers in Chicago. With low-latency, high-capacity, and diverse connections, it can deliver critical data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps between key data centres in Chicago, Toronto and New York.

Learn more about the unique 90-day trial being offered on these routes or request a KMZ route map today.

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is an International Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of fibre-optic projects throughout North America and Europe. Crosslake's innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks provides a range of capacity services on new backbone routes for financial services, telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca.

