Crosslake Fibre Selects IT International Telecom For Lake Ontario Cable Installation

"The Crosslake Fibre cable system will provide much-needed physical redundancy and updated infrastructure along this critical route," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "We are pleased to engage such an experienced firm as IT International Telecom, that has installed dozens of subsea cables worldwide, to install and bury the cable with a specialized cable installation vessel."

John Graham, Co-President of IT International Telecom notes, "We are excited to be installing the Crosslake Fibre cable system and believe that the C.S. IT Intrepid vessel is the ideal solution to accomplish a build with such a high percentage of burial." The C.S. IT Intrepid will transport and install the 96 fibre pair cable in July and August of this year.

The cable installation contract between Crosslake Fibre and IT International Telecom is contract in force. The construction of the shore ends is currently in progress and the terrestrial backhaul from the shore ends to downtown Toronto and Buffalo is in development.

Crosslake Fibre Facts:

58km submarine length; 131km Toronto to Buffalo route length

to route length Physically diverse and lower latency than alternate paths

Marine Survey completed in 2017

Installation, Cable and HDD Shore end supply contracts are CIF

Ready-For-Service (RFS) date of October 2018

Complete project funding in place

Second submarine cable, Wall-LI, will connect Wall, New Jersey to Westbury , Long Island and be RFS in June 2019

IT International Telecom Facts:

Pointe Claire, QC head office, Barbados international office and a marine depot in Halifax, NS

head office, international office and a marine depot in Over 23 years experience in marine network installation of telecom and electrical cables

Projects completed in more than 65 countries

Cable ship C.S. IT Intrepid is 115 m long and capable of installation and repair of cables in all ocean depths

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre was established to develop fibre-optic projects throughout North America. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca.

