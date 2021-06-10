Crosslake Technologies Launches Technology Due Diligence Podcast for Private Equity Professionals

Listeners can tune in on most podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Anchor, iTunes, Google Podcasts, and more. Topics to be covered include roadmap planning, cloud optimization, sell-side due diligence, cybersecurity, and more. The show will feature a mixture of internal and external experts, including Toby Paul, Regional Director, Crosslake Technologies, and Erik Larson, Regional Director & Cloud Practice Lead, Crosslake Technologies.

The podcast's central purpose will be to serve as an entry point for investors, deal teams, and tech company professionals in the private equity space as they look to create added value. Each episode, the podcast will share valuable best practices for tech leaders within portfolio companies as well as non-technical finance teams to optimize their tech and upskill their workforce.

"From discovery to sale and beyond, value is the magic word," Chavez said. "Listeners can think of us as their guide to the private equity journey - a crash course in CTO lingo and strategy when it comes to assessing acquisitions, minimizing risk, building value, addressing pain points, and preparing for an exit. We're really excited to bring Crosslake's expertise to a whole new audience with the show."

Crosslake's podcast launches on the heels of their recent majority investment from Falfurrias Capital Partners and the appointment of a new CEO Barr Blanton.

About Crosslake Technologies

Crosslake Technologies is an Information Technology and Software Development Services company, providing services including Transformational Roadmaps, Technical Assessments, Organizational Optimizations, Quality Assurance Acceleration, DevOps, and IT Operations. Crosslake works to transform organizations and optimize software delivery. With extensive boots-on-the-ground experience in IT execution and shipping software, Crosslake provides end-to-end value with expertise in management consulting and advisory services providing both strategic and tactical insight. Established in 2008, Crosslake is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit http://www.crosslaketech.com/.

SOURCE Crosslake Technologies

Related Links

https://crosslaketech.com/

