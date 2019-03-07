CrossleyShear Wealth Management's Evan Shear Recognized as an NFL Players Association Registered Financial Advisor

HEATHROW and MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossleyShearWealth Management (CrossleyShear), a team of financial planning and wealth management advisors, announced today that founding partner of the practice and branch manager for Raymond James, Evan Shear, has been formally recognized by the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) as a Registered Player Financial Advisor.

The NFLPA Financial Advisors Registration Program, the first of its kind in professional sports, provides NFL players access to a diverse group of qualified financial advisors. It was created by the league's players association to provide players with an additional layer of protection - not just from poor financial advice, but also from outright fraud. The principal intent of the Program is to benefit the players themselves by providing them access to a qualified group of financial advisors that have met certain eligibility criteria.

"On behalf of everyone at CrossleyShear and CSsports, we're very excited about the opportunity to partner with the NFLPA membership," stated Evan Shear, Co-Founder and Branch Manager of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. "NFL players have more financial challenges than ever. Our CSsports team is dedicated to simplifying the complex and providing players with tailored financial planning and wealth management solutions. Most importantly, we are driven to provide our clients with the confidence that both their day-to-day planning and financial legacy is well-protected so they can focus on their performance and career."

Co-founded by Evan Shear and Dale Crossley, CrossleyShear has offices located in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida. The advisors manage more than $479 million in client assets and offer a wide variety of services, including retirement planning, investment and asset management, trust and estate planning, education planning and executive wealth management. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of CSsports, a division of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, devoted exclusively to meeting the complex financial planning needs of sports professionals.

To learn more about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and the firm's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit CrossleyShear.com. For more information about CSsports, visit CSsports.net.

About CrossleyShear Wealth Management | Since 1998, CrossleyShear Wealth Management has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to helping provide clients and families with innovative financial solutions and wealth management strategies. With offices in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida, the company's tailored customer care philosophy and customized planning process helps empower its clients to achieve their financial goals and financial independence. For more information about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and its client-centric approach to financial planning, visit CrossleyShear.com.

About CSsports | An CSsports is a division of CrossleyShear Wealth Management exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of sports professionals. Our success is driven by a promise to deliver personalized care and customized solutions for all aspects of our client's financial life – before, during and after their sports career – ranging from everyday spending advice and retirement planning to managing investments, insurance, college savings, and business planning. Visit CSsports.net to learn more about our sport's professional services and solutions.

Media Contact:

Karin Hobin

CrossleyShear Wealth Management

p: 407.215.7575

Karin@CrossleyShear.com

1515 International Parkway, Suite 2019, Heathrow, FL 32746 | 407.215.7575

2395 N. Courtenay Parkway, Suite 201, Merritt Island, FL 32953 | 321.452.0061

* Trust services offered through Raymond James Trust, N.A., a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports are not registered broker-dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Related Links

CSsports

CrossleyShearWealthManagement

SOURCE CrossleyShear Wealth Management