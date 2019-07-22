CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions Announces California Office Move

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions ("CPTS", or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional tax software solutions to tax preparers across the United States, announced today the move of their California office from Tracy, CA to Lathrop, CA.

"Our new Lathrop office will provide our staff with a world-class office space that will enable CrossLink to grow their services and solutions while also continuing to attract the best talent," stated CPTS CEO Reynold Sbrilli. "This facility will enable all of our California staff to work in one single building, with an upgraded server room, redundant power, room for future growth, and easy access to the freeway and local services."

As of July 22, 2019, CPTS staff will move approximately 12 miles north to a new facility in Lathrop, CA. Previously spread between five different buildings in Tracy, CA, the California team will now be located in a single building in Lathrop, CA.

"With access to both the Sacramento and East Bay markets, CPTS will continue to recruit the best talent from both markets to further facilitate our continued growth, all while providing our current staff with a modern office environment that encourages collaboration and team-building," said Mr. Sbrilli in closing.

CPTS continues to have offices and support centers in Orlando, Florida as well as CrossLink Tax Tech Solutions Offices (CTTS) in Illinois.

About CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS)

CPTS, makers of the CrossLink suite of tax software products, is a leading provider of tax solutions for the professional tax preparation market. Based in Orlando, FL with operations in Lathrop, CA, CPTS is dedicated to enabling professional tax preparers to grow their tax-based businesses with industry leading tax software solutions.

Additional information regarding CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions can be found on www.CrossLinkTax.com.

