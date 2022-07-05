CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS) Announces the Acquisition of TaxPro Firm, PC (TaxPro Alliance) and Audit Allies Association, Inc. (Audit Allies)

CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions Announces the Acquisition of TaxPro Firm, PC and Audit Allies Association, Inc. Tweet this

As of June 27, 2022, TaxPro Alliance will operate as "CrossLink TaxPro Alliance". Additionally, this acquisition includes Audit Allies, an audit assistance solution for taxpayers, which will operate as an independent entity.

Matt Stanalonis, TaxPro Alliance Principal, commented, "I am excited for TaxPro Alliance to join the CrossLink family as this provides our customers the opportunity to expand their revenue sources and strengthen their business in the competitive tax preparation marketplace."

"The personal relationship that we have built with our customers over the years is extremely important to us," continued Chess Wilson, TaxPro Alliance Principal. "I am pleased that CrossLink has chosen to retain key Sales and Support team members as part of the acquisition."

CrossLink Tax Pro Alliance will continue to operate as a leading service bureau in the professional tax preparation marketplace.

About CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS)

CPTS, makers of the CrossLink suite of tax software products, is a leading provider of tax solutions for the professional tax preparation market. With operations in Orlando, FL, Lathrop, CA, and Harrisburg, IL, CPTS is dedicated to enabling professional tax preparers to grow their tax-based businesses with industry leading tax software solutions.

Additional information regarding CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions can be found on www.CrossLinkTax.com .

SOURCE CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions