Crosslink Publishing Announces the Upcoming Publication of New Christian Lifestyle Book 'Who's Got Your Back? Making and Keeping Great Friendships Among Men'

Who's got your back? Who can count on you?

We fall short, rarely because of a lack of some expertise. We fail in our personal and work experiences often because of our inability to connect well with others. No one plans to lead a mediocre life; it just happens. We're more likely to form alliances than we are friendships. We don't seem to mean much to each other anymore. It doesn't have to be this way. This book is a real-life positive adventure and journey to form enjoyable, genuine, and spiritual relationships in every area of life. Those who have your back will usually be the same individuals who know they can count on you in the good times and in times of trouble.

"David shows us how we can be strong, task-oriented, and achieving but also warm-hearted and unmistakably relationship-driven in the rough and tumble of everyday life." —David Riemenschneider, Th.D., founder and lead pastor, Bloomingdale Church, Bloomingdale, Illinois

"This good book brings into sharp focus a genuine and functional and real-life definition of manliness. Dr David Smith has skillfully woven stories with practical application strategies for building more satisfying friendships." —Gary Smit, Ed.D., dean of faculty, Josephson Institute of Ethics

"David Smith has written a very enjoyable and practical book that is full of memorable stories about what's needed in this day and age to form genuine friendships."—Darrel Billups, Th.D., emeritus executive director, National Coalition Ministries to Men (NCMM)

Who's Got Your Back? provides a clarion call for men to be the kind of men modeled for us by Jesus.

About the Author:

David is a former public-school superintendent and high school and college teacher and is now a conference speaker for business and faith based events. He earned an interdisciplinary social studies and social policy PhD from Northwestern University. David and his wife, Sue Ann, live in suburban Chicago. To learn more, go to http://formingconnections.com/

