CrossLink Publishing Releases New Spiritual Growth Book that Asks Readers, "Are You a Pretend Christian?"

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Publishing is pleased to announce the release in paperback and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of "The Pretend Christian: Traveling Beyond Denomination to the True Jesus" by Deirdre Reilly of Reading, MA.

This easy-to-read, relatable book asks the question, "Are you a pretend Christian?"

"The Pretend Christian" is a fresh look at the importance of real relationship with Christ, and is written for the modern-day searcher. It also explores what Christians can do to turn others off to faith! The perfect read for a world emerging from a pandemic, offering hope, warmth, and a sustainable way forward. Former MD lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend says the book is "refreshing, forthright, honest, and engrossing." Reilly has radio, podcast and television experience, and loves to connect with people of faith as well as those searching for meaning, and enjoys talking through the doubts and questions associated with Christianity.

"'The Pretend Christian' introduces the reader to the reality of relationship over religion. A 'now generation' message of great value; a pear of great price," says evangelist Dr. Alveda King, while Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of streaming television series "The Chosen" notes, "Doing a show about Christ, I've been introduced to every denomination out there, and I've been thrilled to see people unite when discussing the stories of Christ, and dismayed to see them divide when insisting on their denominations. This is a great book at the perfect time, and more than that, it's IMPORTANT."

"The Pretend Christian" is ideal for those searching for meaning, and for those who want to learn more about how to live as a vibrant Christian in a fractured world. Eschewing dogma and inter-denominal squabbling and instead encouraging an earnest personal response to God's call, Reilly reveals the lasting joy of a true relationship with Christ.

Chapter "takeaways" add to the book being both enjoyable and actionable, and doubters and believers alike will be called to look more closely within.

The Pretend Christian: Christianity (ISBN: 978-1-63357-312-3, Trade Paper, 115 pages, $8.95, PERSONAL GROWTH), from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deirdre Reilly is a writer whose work has appeared in print and digital publications including CBN.com, FoxNews.com, and DallasNews.com. Reilly is a regular contributor to Crosswalk.com, and has been on national radio and television in support of her work on faith, family, and modern society. Reilly will be the featured guest speaker in August at the Global Connect meeting for CWIMA (Christian Women in Media Assn.). To find out more about the author, visit her website here: http://www.deirdrereilly.com

ABOUT THE PUBLISHER

CrossLink Publishing is a traditional Christian publishing company based in Rapid City, SD. CrossLink publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Baker & Taylor. For more information, visit CrossLinkPublishing.com.

CONTACT: Rick Bates, Managing Editor

CrossLink Publishing

888-697-4851

[email protected]



SOURCE Crosslink Publishing