Crosslinking Agent Market Size to Grow by USD 6.03 Bn, Vendors to Increase Investments in R&D to Compete in the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crosslinking agent market is concentrated, with the presence of a few vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased investment in R&D to compete in the market. These players have a wide geographical presence, and their production facilities are located across the world. The threat of competition among the vendors was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026

The crosslinking agent market size is expected to grow by USD 6.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing applications in the automotive and building and construction industries are driving the crosslinking agent market growth. However, factors such as the limitations of crosslinking agents may challenge market growth.

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the crosslinking agent market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co.

The report also covers the following areas :

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Industrial Coating: The industrial coating segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. UV-cured coatings enhance adhesion and facilitate mechanical bonding between substances. Moreover, they require low machine storage space and are more eco-friendly than other coating variants. The high cost-to-benefit ratio and ease of application are increasing the demand for UV-cured industrial coatings.



Decorative Coating

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the availability of cost-effective labor and raw materials. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the crosslinking agent market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the crosslinking agent market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Crosslinking Agent Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist crosslinking agent market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the crosslinking agent market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the crosslinking agent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crosslinking agent market vendors

Crosslinking Agent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allnex Management GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Pergan GmbH, Sika AG, Stahl Holdings BV, and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Decorative coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Decorative coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Decorative coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allnex Management GmbH

Exhibit 89: Allnex Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Allnex Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Allnex Management GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 92: Allnex Management GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Angus Chemical Co.

Exhibit 93: Angus Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Angus Chemical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Angus Chemical Co. - Key offerings

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Covestro AG

Exhibit 101: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 104: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 106: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.8 Hexion Inc.

Exhibit 111: Hexion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Hexion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Hexion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Hexion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Hexion Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Huntsman corp.

Exhibit 116: Huntsman corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Huntsman corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Huntsman corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Huntsman corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Huntsman corp. - Segment focus

10.10 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 121: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.11 Stahl Holdings BV

Exhibit 125: Stahl Holdings BV - Overview



Exhibit 126: Stahl Holdings BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Stahl Holdings BV - Key offerings

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

