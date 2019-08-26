CROSSMARK Announces CEO Transition

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CROSSMARK Holdings, Inc., ("CROSSMARK" or the "Company") a leading sales and marketing services company, today announced that Chris Moye has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Moye succeeds Steve Schuckenbrock, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Schuckenbrock will work closely with Mr. Moye to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities over the coming month.

Mr. Schuckenbrock joined CROSSMARK in 2014 as CEO, during which time he helped the Company navigate a complex, evolving market and ultimately complete a successful restructuring transaction and transition to new ownership.

Mr. Moye brings to CROSSMARK more than 30 years of experience helping businesses across all industries enhance operations, hone processes for better outcomes and accelerate growth. He has spent a significant portion of his career working with a number of well-known consumer packaged goods companies. Mr. Moye has a pragmatic approach stemming from working on the front lines up to the boardroom at private equity and Fortune 500 companies, along with holding senior roles at leading firms such as McKinsey & Company, A.T. Kearney and Alvarez & Marsal. Through his consulting and operating executive roles, Mr. Moye gained significant expertise in supply chain and operations as well as driving top-line growth through sales management, product, channel and customer development.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of CROSSMARK for the last five years, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished," said Steve Schuckenbrock. "During my time at CROSSMARK, it was my mission to help navigate and position CROSSMARK to succeed in a complex and rapidly evolving environment. With the recent restructuring behind us, CROSSMARK is moving forward with the strongest balance sheet and capabilities of any national service provider in our industry as well as the long-term capacity to invest in leading capabilities and offerings. Following a thorough search conducted by the Board, it became clear that Chris was the right choice to serve as CROSSMARK's CEO as the Company enters its next chapter. Now is a natural time to transition leadership, and Chris is the ideal person to continue to aggressively grow CROSSMARK's core business and deliver long-term value to the Company's stakeholders."

"I am honored to succeed Steve as CROSSMARK's next CEO, and I am excited to work closely with CROSSMARK's seasoned management team to support and lead the business in its next phase of growth," said Chris Moye. "I am confident that, together with the CROSSMARK team, we will be able to continue meeting and exceeding the expectations of CROSSMARK's valued customers and clients, and ultimately unlock additional value for all of our stakeholders."

About Chris Moye

Chris Moye has extensive experience working across a number categories of consumer goods, including soups and sauces, beverages, baked goods, electronics and health and beauty, among others, as well as leading companies in the health services, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Most recently, Mr. Moye served as an Operating Partner at private equity-focused BeckWay Group. Prior to joining BeckWay, Mr. Moye served as Vice President at IBM, where he focused on digital transformation. Prior to IBM, Mr. Moye served as a Chief Transformation Officer at McKinsey & Company where he was a leader in its Consumer and Transformation Services expert practices. At McKinsey & Company, his primary focus was taking a private equity-type diligence approach to identifying opportunities and orchestrating across organizational boundaries to deliver bottom line results. Notably, Mr. Moye was named one of "The 25 Most Influential Consumer Goods Executives That Make a Difference" by CPG industry magazine for improvements made at Campbell Soup. He also previously held key positions in private equity both within portfolio companies and as an investment principal.

Mr. Moye has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University, and he has served as a member of the Marketing faculty at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About CROSSMARK

CROSSMARK is a leading sales and marketing services company that provides growth solutions for consumer-branded suppliers and retailers. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has helped the world's most powerful brands achieve their business objectives across major classes of trade. Expertise includes Headquarter Sales, Retail Merchandising, Retailer Solutions, Shopper and Consumer Engagement, In-Store Events, Experiential Marketing, Shopper Marketing, In-Store Data Collection & Field Intelligence, and Analytics & Insights.

