CROSSMARK Announces New Leadership in Omnichannel & eCommerce

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CROSSMARK has named Stephen G. Koven as its new Vice President, Omnichannel & eCommerce, effective immediately.

Koven has over 20 years of experience leading and implementing winning marketing and sales strategies, with extensive knowledge in eCommerce and Digital Marketing. In this newly created leadership role, Stephen will be responsible for all aspects of Omnichannel and eCommerce at CROSSMARK, with an emphasis on strategy, marketing, advanced analytics, and innovation. The position reports directly to CROSSMARK CEO Chris Moye.

Stephen Koven, VP Omnichannel & eCommerce, CROSSMARK

"Stephen is a leading eCommerce and marketing executive who brings new and complementary capabilities to our organization. His previous successful efforts with CPG manufacturers across multiple categories underscore our commitment to drive a smarter way to faster growth," said Moye.

Koven comes to CROSSMARK from the leadership team at Hormel Foods where he served as Vice President of Digital Experience. He successfully helped Hormel Foods transition its organization to eCommerce with strong results. Most recently, Hormel Foods' eCommerce sales grew by over 100%, allowing the company to gain market share in numerous key categories.

Stephen began his marketing career at The Clorox Company and followed that with an extensive career at Henkel in both the U.S. and Europe. Before his marketing career, he worked at both Price Waterhouse and Accenture.

Stephen received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Before that, he received both a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master in Professional Accounting degree from The University of Texas at Austin.

To learn more about Omnichannel and eCommerce services at CROSSMARK, please visit https://www.crossmark.com/marketing-services.

About CROSSMARK, Inc.

CROSSMARK, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading sales and marketing services agency that specializes in growing retail brands throughout nearly every category of the consumer goods industry. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has accelerated the world's most powerful companies — ultimately driving sales and managing brand success. Our core services include Headquarter Sales, Retail Services, and Marketing Services. This includes eCommerce solutions, omnichannel expertise, insights & analytics, and order-to-cash, as well as both in-store and out-of-store consumer engagement.

