Crossmark Global Investments Appoints Bob Doll as Chief Investment Officer

HOUSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmark Global Investments, a faith-based investment management firm, has appointed financial services industry veteran, Bob Doll, as Chief Investment Officer. In this new executive role within Crossmark, Mr. Doll will lead the firm's investment team and will be responsible for growing and expanding the firm's investment product offerings, specifically focusing on several new actively managed products. He will help Crossmark's breadth of clients navigate through market cycles and construct portfolios to meet their values and long-term goals.

Previously, Mr. Doll was Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management, where he managed the Large Cap Equity Series, consisting of long and long-short strategies. Prior to joining Nuveen, Mr. Doll held similar roles at other large asset management firms, including serving as Chief Equity Strategist at Blackrock, President and Chief Investment Officer of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM) and Chief Investment Officer of OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

Over the last 30 years, Mr. Doll has become prominently known for publishing a set of annual 10 predictions, which forecast key themes and risks driving equity markets, monetary policy and the global economy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bob as our new Chief Investment Officer. He is a powerhouse and thought leader among the investment community and will bring his outstanding 41-year track record to our investment team here at Crossmark," says Mike Kern, President & CEO of Crossmark Global Investments.

As a part of Crossmark's ongoing expansion, Mr. Doll will open a new office branch in Princeton, N.J. He will report directly to the President & CEO of Crossmark, Mike Kern, and will work alongside the firm's Chief Market Strategist, Victoria Fernandez.

"I'm pleased to be joining a firm that holds its investment products to a high ethical standard and embeds its values into its overall business model. It is a rarity to come across such a unique culture, and I'm excited to continue my journey in this industry in a way that is also significant for the common good," says Bob Doll, Chief Investment Officer of Crossmark.

About Crossmark Global Investments:

Crossmark Global Investments is a faith-based boutique investment management firm that provides a full suite of investment strategies to institutional investors, financial advisors, and the clients they serve. For over 30 years, they have delivered uniquely-constructed products based on our proprietary, disciplined, and repeatable process. Crossmark is especially known for helping our clients align their investments with their values by creating socially-conscious, responsible investment strategies. Founded in 1987, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information and to sign up for Bob's Weekly Investment Commentary visit https://info.crossmarkglobal.com/DollsDeliberations.

CONTACT:

Elena Muller

(646) 722-6529

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossmark Global Investments

Related Links

http://www.crossmarkglobal.com

