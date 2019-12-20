Crossmark Global Investments Named to 2019 "Invest in Others" Charitable Champions List

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmark Global Investments has been announced as one of twenty financial advisory firms selected for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation's 2019 Charitable Champions List.

The Charitable Champions List recognizes advisory firms for their exemplary efforts to give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy amongst employees and financial advisors. Invest in Others received dozens of applications, which were evaluated blindly by a judging panel made up of financial advisors. Applications were evaluated on criteria including employee benefits, company contributions, and philanthropic events and programs offered by the firms.

Crossmark frequently partners with the local Houston community and global organizations on a regular basis to provide aid and support to local charities and organizations, specifically those in which Crossmark employees have a unique interest. Some of the groups include Mission of Hope in Haiti, Houston Food Bank, Clint Capella's CC15 Foundation, Convoy of Hope, and Plant with Purpose, among many others. For more information on Crossmark's philanthropic efforts, you can visit the philanthropy section of the company's website here .

"Charity and community service is an essential part of what our company represents," said Michael Kern, President and CEO of Crossmark. "It's not just something we do as a hobby – it's part of our corporate DNA, and we are proud of the various ways that both our firm and our individual employees contribute to communities in need. We are honored to be recognized for the efforts we have taken to postively impact those around us."

About Crossmark Global Investments

Crossmark Global Investments is a boutique investment management firm that provides a full suite of investment strategies to institutional investors, financial advisors, and the clients they serve. For over 30 years we have delivered uniquely-constructed products based on our proprietary, disciplined, and repeatable process. We are especially known for helping our clients align their investments with their values by creating socially-conscious, responsible investment strategies.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors and their firms by providing a platform to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which helps to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more Information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

