Crossmark Global Investments Names Arthur Smith as Head of Distribution and Marketing

"We are pleased to announce that Art Smith, an executive with a proven and respected background in sales and marketing, is joining Crossmark. His market knowledge and expertise in strategic growth will help us to expand our business and advance our mission of providing responsible investment solutions to retail and institutional investors," said Mr. Kern. "Prior to joining Crossmark, Art was engaged with our firm as a strategy consultant, and he has a deep appreciation for our values and purpose, coupled with his extensive experience in advancing the growth of world-class financial institutions."

"Throughout my work with Crossmark, I have been deeply impressed by the firm's commitment to responsible investing and passion for exceptional client service," said Mr. Smith. "I look forward to helping Crossmark reach even higher levels of excellence, client service and growth as a member of the team."

Most recently, Mr. Smith was Managing Partner of VIRE, a global management consulting firm providing comprehensive services in such areas as marketing, brand management and corporate strategy. He held senior executive positions with MUFG, as Managing Director, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer. Prior to MUFG he was SVP, Head of Brand Marketing at Wachovia, and Global Chief Marketing Officer of RSM International, Ltd.

In his career, Mr. Smith also held positions with companies in a diverse range of non-financial industries, including President and CEO of Narenco, a nationwide developer of solar energy projects, and strategic roles with Duke Energy Corp. and Xerox Corporation. He holds an MBA from the Simon School of Business of the University of Rochester, and a BS in Business & Economics from Nazareth College. Among his community-oriented activities, Mr. Smith has been involved in programs to relieve hunger and homelessness through St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC.

About Crossmark Global Investments:

Crossmark Global Investments is an innovative investment management firm. The firm provides a full suite of investment management solutions to institutional investors, financial advisors and the clients they serve. Crossmark has a multi-decade legacy of specializing in responsible investment strategies for clients. Founded in 1987, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Additionally, Crossmark is the exclusive manager of the Crossmark Steward Funds, which is a fund family that applies an overarching values-based screening methodology to its suite of equity and fixed income funds.

The Crossmark Steward Funds are offered by Crossmark Distributors, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Crossmark Distributors is an affiliate of Crossmark Global Investments, the Steward Funds' investment adviser. Crossmark Global Investments is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that provides discretionary investment management services to mutual funds, institutions, and individual clients.

