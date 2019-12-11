Crossmark Global Investments Wins Pensions & Investments Best Places To Work In Money Management Award

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmark Global Investments won in the 20-49 employee category in the 2019 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the eighth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Crossmark Global Investments, a leading provider of values-based investment solutions based in Houston, TX, emphasizes a "People with Purpose" culture, and proudly fosters an environment that guides the way employees work and live.

"Again, this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Our surveys found that the employers on the list were much more likely to offer things like flex time, telecommuting, child and elder care, family leave, job sharing, and adoption assistance. Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm's culture and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work."

"We are honored that P&I has recognized us as a Best Place to Work in Money Management," said Michael Kern, President and CEO of Crossmark. "Our first and foremost commitment is to serving our clients with excellence. But we strongly believe that the only way to do this well is to intentionally foster a workplace environment in which our employees thrive. Employees who are engaged in their work activities and who are proud of the firm to which they belong will undoubtedly deliver a better client experience to our clients and partners."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2019 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2019 .

About Crossmark Global Investments

Crossmark Global Investments is a boutique investment management firm that provides a full suite of investment strategies to institutional investors, financial advisors, and the clients they serve. For over 30 years, the firm has delivered uniquely-constructed products based on its proprietary, disciplined, and repeatable process. Crossmark is especially known for helping clients align their investments with their values by creating socially-conscious, responsible investment strategies. Founded in 1987, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and manages over $5 billion in assets.

Additionally, Crossmark is the exclusive manager of the Steward Funds, a fund family that applies an overarching values-based screening methodology to its suite of equity and fixed income funds.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

