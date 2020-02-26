CROSSMARK Leads Growth Transformation

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CROSSMARK, a leading sales and marketing services agency, this week hosts its first major thought leadership summit – the Smarter Growth Summit – in Bentonville, Arkansas, to offer a new growth solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industry that utilizes real-time data and predictive analytics to combat the out-of-stock issues disrupting the industry. Also participating in the summit is CROSSMARK's partner Retail Solutions, Inc. (RSi), a leading provider of technology solutions for CPG manufacturers and retailers.

With many challenges impacting on-shelf availability in the market right now, CROSSMARK focuses on identifying missed opportunities for retailers and CPG brands through a customized approach. Obstacles such as out-of-stock products, limited visibility, incorrect placements and labeling, and damages, along with industry changes, have led brands and companies across the industry to experience minor growth of 1.4 percent on average last year. In comparison, CROSSMARK's flexibility and nimbleness customizes solutions through a results-driven approach, and as a result, clients saw an average growth of 3.6 percent.

"There is a lot of missed opportunity in the market right now, and we are excited to capitalize on that," Nawshi Williams, Vice President of Analytics & Insights, CROSSMARK. "To succeed in this quickly and continually changing environment, we help our clients understand the consumers' mindset, analyze the wealth of data collected during the decision-making process – both online and in store – and develop strategies for growth rooted in these insights."

With the mentality that a tough environment requires a smarter way, CROSSMARK is announcing the utilization of RSi's latest solution, "OSA End-to-End." This proven, AI-driven technology solution offers CROSSMARK clients near-time predictive and corrective alerts to drive optimal OSA, maximize sales and ensure customer satisfaction. Optimizing on-shelf availability also leads to improvements in inventory management and promotional forecasting, resulting in an incredible recapturing of dollars and massive ROI.

"We are excited to be partnering with CROSSMARK to enable CPG manufacturers and retailers to significantly increase sales and profits by solving the industry's persistent out-of-stocks problem," said Bert Clement, Chief Executive Officer, RSi. "Through RSi's proven on-shelf alerting technology and data science capabilities, we are delivering the industry's only end-to-end solution that leverages predictive, actionable insights to prevent out-of-stocks before they even happen. Our partnership with CROSSMARK really is about helping CPGs and retailers to achieve smarter, faster growth with unmatched levels of return on investment."

About CROSSMARK, Inc.

CROSSMARK, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a privately-owned leading sales and marketing services company that provides growth solutions for the consumer packaged goods and services industry, and retailers. For more than 100 years, CROSSMARK has helped the world's most powerful brands achieve their business objectives, delivering proprietary research and expert analysis and advice. CROSSMARK's areas of expertise include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, retailer solutions, shopper and consumer engagement, in-store events, experiential marketing, shopper marketing, in-store data collection and field intelligence, and analytics and insights.

About Retail Solutions, Inc.

RSi is the world's leading provider of proven digital transformation technology solutions that enable CPG manufacturers and retailers to grow, profit and rule – from supply chain to shelf. More than three-quarters of the world's 50 top CPG companies and nearly 250 of the leading retailers trust RSi's unparalleled industry knowledge, best-in-class technology solutions, and deep data expertise to generate greater productivity and profitability. CPGs and retailers recapture hundreds of millions of dollars in lost sales each year with RSi's OSAPower, the world's #1 on-shelf availability suite of solutions. RSi's employees, located in 20 locations across the globe, are passionate about empowering customers to rule the shelf and own the future.

Media Contact:

