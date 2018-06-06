Crossmatch and Accordant Technology Announce Partnership to Bring DigitalPersona Authentication Software to Customers

Accordant Technology will be an authorized reseller offering Crossmatch's state-of-the-art DigitalPersona® software to its base of customers. Accordant specializes in helping organizations get the most out of their mobility and virtualization solutions. Security is a necessary component of both core technology areas.

"Virtualization is enabling organizations to better centralize control of their data and manage their devices," noted Anthony Graziano, Director of North American Channel Sales for Crossmatch. "But many organizations overlook the importance of assuring the identity of the remote user. The addition of DigitalPersona multifactor authentication to Accordant's Citrix domain expertise gives customers a partner that focuses on delivery security, convenience and user friendly technology solutions."

DigitalPersona is a comprehensive, integrated authentication solution that secures disparate applications and systems using a common administration and authentication interface. It provides for the security of all IT assets on-premises, in the cloud or combinations in between.

The solution transcends 2FA and MFA offerings by delivering an optimal mix of factors enabling risk-based authentication policies that adapt to dynamic threat environments and increasingly complex IT environments. DigitalPersona offers a superior range of authentication methods that meet the needs of any user, including mobile-based, biometric, behavioral and traditional factors.

"Digital transformation is pushing an 'access to everything mentality," said Tim Tyler, CEO of Accordant. "One of our strengths is helping customers secure their entire business from anywhere, at any time, and through any device. Crossmatch DigitalPersona gives us the advantage of truly being able to deliver on securing digital assets and people against the threat of identity compromise and inappropriate use."

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona® Composite Authentication solution is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability. Learn more: crossmatch.com

About Accordant Technology

Accordant Technology is changing the way businesses leverage technology by focusing on the user experience and business outcomes. Accordant delivers secure virtual workspaces and cloud-based solutions with a commitment to providing 5 Star user experiences tailored to clients' objectives.

Accordant application virtualization and hosting consultants and engineers use industry leading products and best practices to ensure seamless end user experiences. Strategically, Accordant stands at the crossroads of leadership, business and technology. We are committed to ensuring clients, users, partners and employees experience the best of all three. Learn more: accordanttechnology.com

