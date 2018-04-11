Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

The DigitalPersona connector is available to the security community through the IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where users, partners and developers can share integration applications based on IBM Security technologies. As identity-related attacks persist as a leading cause of major security breaches, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

DigitalPersona integrates with IBM Security Access Manager, which helps companies provide secure and simplified access to web, mobile and cloud technologies through a single integrated platform. The solution allows Crossmatch and IBM customers to strengthen user access and move beyond static passwords with an array of authentication choices that include traditional (one-time passwords, FIDO tokens), smart cards, biometrics, mobile, behavioral-based methods and more.

Nick Pattakos, SVP global services and solutions for Crossmatch noted, "The integration of DigitalPersona with IBM Security Access Manager means customers are provided with a solution that can easily fit into existing environments to secure their most complex and consequential applications. Having the solution in the App Exchange is critical for us to expand the reach into this important, growing security community."

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® (crossmatch.com) solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our solutions support the financial, retail/hospitality, healthcare, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability.

About IBM Security

IBM's security platform (ibm.com/security) provides the security intelligence to help organizations holistically protect their people, data, applications and infrastructure. IBM offers solutions for identity and access management, security information and event management, database security, application development, risk management, endpoint management, next-generation intrusion protection and more. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research and development, and delivery organizations.

