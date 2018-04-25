Crossmatch® Previews NOMAD™ 30 Pocket Fingerprint Reader at connect:ID Conference and Expo

The NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader is a FAP 30 PIV single fingerprint reader that incorporates the latest in fingerprinting technology. Like all NOMAD readers, the 30 Pocket Reader utilizes a space-saving capacitive thin-film transistor (TFT) sensor that provides superior outdoor and bright ambient light performance and is not impacted by tattooed or stained fingers.

Ideal for public safety mobile identification applications as well as the growing government and financial services verification markets, the NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader connects to a range of mobile computing devices including cellphones, tablets and laptops. It is easily shared or swapped as shifts change or use cases demand. And unlike fingerprint sled devices, the 30 Pocket Reader won't be obsolete when a mobile phone model changes.

"The NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader represents in-field identification and verification flexibility that is astonishingly compact, adaptable and affordable," noted John Hinmon, vice president of global marketing for Crossmatch. "Bundled with our ArcID Mobile application on a smart device, the 30 Pocket Reader offers reliable PIV level identity assurance for law enforcement, government and banking applications."

The NOMAD 30 Pocket Reader is 95mm by 45mm by 8.5mm, making it the thinnest and possibly most compact portable PIV reader on the market. Distinctive blue landing lights offer intuitive user prompts and haptic feedback signals the operator of a successful print capture.

The reader can be previewed at the Crossmatch booth (201) during exhibition hours. Orders for engineering samples are currently being accepted. Production is scheduled for mid-Summer 2018.

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona® composite authentication solution is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability. Learn more: Crossmatch.com

