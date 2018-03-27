Crossmatch® Receives FBI Certifications for Mobile NOMAD™ 60 Wireless Fingerprint Reader

Representing the latest in fingerprinting technology, NOMAD readers utilize a capacitive thin-film transistor sensor for superior outdoor and bright ambient light performance and are not impacted by tattooed or stained fingers. The FAP 60 format facilitates rapid fingerprint collection of non-cooperative subjects and those with large hands, yet stores easily in your pocket.

"The NOMAD 60 Wireless Reader delivers true mobility wrapped with the thoughtful design and reliability that are Crossmatch hallmarks," noted John Hinmon, vice president of marketing. "We offer complete flexibility and mobility during in-field identification and verification applications. Law enforcement, border control and military users are not encumbered by power and communication cords, light sensitivity or hard to use smaller platen formats – those hassles don't exist with NOMAD."

For over twenty years, Crossmatch has been an industry innovator and trusted provider to government agencies and law enforcement personnel around the world. The Company has built a solid reputation for biometric handheld solutions that reliably capture high-quality print images for these critical identity applications, often under some of the harshest conditions.

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona® composite authentication solution is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets. With 300 employees and customers in more than 80 countries, Crossmatch sets the standard for innovation and reliability. Learn more: Crossmatch.com

