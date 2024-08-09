CrossMed Healthcare Appoints Chris Johnson as President

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossMed Healthcare announces Chris Johnson as the company's newest President. This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in CrossMed's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services while expanding its influence within the industry.

As President, Johnson will oversee CrossMed's operations, business development, sales, and day-to-day management. His approach and dedication to excellence align perfectly with CrossMed's core purpose: to create a lasting impact wherever we go. Johnson joined CrossMed in 2020, serving as the company's Chief Sales Officer. In his tenure as CSO, Johnson was instrumental in driving sales initiatives and building high-performing teams that have significantly contributed to CrossMed's achievements.

"We are thrilled to appoint Chris Johnson as President of CrossMed," said Kris Clark, Founder and Owner of CrossMed Healthcare. "His experience and dynamic leadership style will propel CrossMed to new heights. Chris believes in this company, the people, and our core values."

Johnson succeeds outgoing CEO Bridget Weber, who joined the company in 2020 and had a massive impact on the growth and development of CrossMed.

"I am deeply thankful for Bridget's leadership, vision, and heartfelt dedication to CrossMed," Clark expressed. "Her innovative mindset and enthusiasm elevated CrossMed to new heights. I appreciate her impact and many contributions to this company."

About CrossMed Healthcare:

CrossMed Healthcare, a women-owned company, is a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with highly qualified professionals. Guided by our relentless, accountable, and humble core values, CrossMed is committed to enhancing the experience of healthcare professionals and supporting the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

