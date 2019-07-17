Crossmedia Launches Dawn: A Portfolio of Best-In-Class Creative Agencies With Data, Analytics and Media at the Center

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmedia Inc., the leading global, independent media and analytics agency, is launching Dawn, The Marketing Services Portfolio built to address the needs of today's modern marketers. Dawn is a partnership with Bob Kantor, previously Global CMO at MDC Partners, who drove industry-leading growth and integration during his decade of leadership.

"Marketers are seeking the most talented, specialized agencies that are seamlessly integrated with a world-class tech stack and brilliant advanced data analytics. Until now this model has not existed. We started with the single question: 'What is the ideal model to partner with talented agencies and modern marketers to address their needs for aggressive business growth?'" Kantor said.

Kantor and Crossmedia CEO Kamran Asghar have already brought several talented agencies into the group, including:

Pereira O'Dell — One of the most awarded creative agencies celebrated for "ideas that move people and business." Pereira O'Dell CEO Andrew O'Dell said, "We're proud to be part of such a modern, integrated portfolio and to bring data-driven creative and business solutions to our clients."

Main Street One — A "rebellious tech start-up" recently featured in Vanity Fair. "Today's most successful brands understand how to leverage the power of online influence. Dawn is the ideal partner to help accelerate our growth and ability to deliver for our clients," said Main Street One CEO Curtis Hougland.

. SDL — A leading global implementation agency, providing language and content management solutions to global brands.

Dirt — An award-winning consultancy, Dirt aims to make marketing simple, ordered, and stress-free.

Kantor will add additional agencies focused on advertising, public relations, experiential, commerce, digital, and global production to the diversified marketing portfolio going forward.

Crossmedia, which has remained fiercely independent since its inception nearly 20 years ago, has emerged as the leading global, data-driven, independent media agency. The agency's rapid growth and strong new business track record reflects highly collaborative work fueled by data science and advanced analytics. Crossmedia's Redbox, its dedicated intelligence group, informs these data-driven insights and strategies.

Crossmedia will integrate strategic media with creative agencies, a critical model for today’s marketers, all informed by powerful data analytics.

Dawn provides agencies with the data science, measurement, and media expertise they need to scale their business and secure a significant advantage versus traditional agencies.

"With Bob's experience running several global agencies and leading the MDC portfolio and our advanced analytics and data technology driving performance media for our clients, Dawn will provide today's marketers and independent agencies the expertise, technology and dedicated talent they need to aggressively grow their business," Asghar said.

About Crossmedia: Crossmedia, Inc. is an independent, minority-owned communications planning and media services agency. In addition to its NYC headquarters, it maintains offices in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The agency is aligned with the global Crossmedia family of brands. It works collaboratively with owner-managed Crossmedia, GmbH in Germany, which has offices in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Berlin. Crossmedia Inc. and Crossmedia GmbH jointly own Crossmedia Worldwide, which opened in London in 2017. Combined, the Crossmedia family employees more than 500 people worldwide who work for clients such as US Bank, Lidl, Tamaris, BMW Mini, The Hartford Insurance, Nordstrom, Hertz, Expedia, Tumi and Etihad Airlines. For more about Crossmedia, visit www.xmedia.com.

