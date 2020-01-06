Crossmedia Names Former Cadreon SVP Its First Head of Integrated Media Sourcing

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that underscores its commitment to channel neutral, data-driven buying, independent media agency Crossmedia Inc. (XM) has named Matt Bayer to the newly created position of head of integrated media sourcing.

Bayer will be the centralized leader across all the agency's media activations. Reporting directly to Crossmedia U.S. Co-Founder and CEO Kamran Asghar, his responsibilities span the agency planning and buying teams. He will liaise with the greater media inventory marketplace to source client-centric buying solutions that align with strategic goals and objectives to deliver optimal results.

"This new role further strengthens our abilities to use data analytics to drive the best outcomes for our clients," said Mike Farasciano, Crossmedia's head of growth.

Before joining XM this past October, Bayer spent six years in roles of increasing responsibility at Cadreon, IPG Mediabrands Ad Tech unit. Notably, he spent four years as a senior vice president, building and leading the company's Advanced TV practice.

Earlier in his career Bayer held various roles across video strategy and activation, addressable, advanced advertising, and emerging media/channels at Carat USA.

Crossmedia's business model revolves around its total neutrality and 100% transparency. The agency does not take kickbacks or rebates from media or sell its own inventory or arbitrage. It prioritizes outcomes and takes a channel neutral approach to all media.

In addition, Crossmedia brings a data forward, audience-first approach to evaluate all the ways media can be sourced, including linear, addressable, programmatic, cross-platform, and direct. It calls its buying model "any source."

Asghar said his goal is to provide Crossmedia clients and prospective clients "new ways to access media inventory based on their data, independent from the current constraints imposed on them by the tech and holding company walled gardens. Matt is here to help us fulfill that vision."

Bayer said he was attracted to XM because of its transparency, independence, and entrepreneurial spirit. "Today, more than ever, we need to optimize accountability and demonstrate client specific business growth. We need to focus on outcomes," he said.

"I'm humbled and excited to join Crossmedia and work on behalf of our clients to grow our market leading solution — an open source, audience-centric, and outcome-based model — and advance the integration of traditional investment with a marketplace based trading approach," Bayer said.

About Crossmedia

Crossmedia is an independent full-service media agency with eight offices in the US, Germany and London with annual billings of more than $1 billion and more than 550 Crossmedians worldwide. Founded in 1997 in Germany and 2000 in the US, it is recognized as a pioneer in data-led and unbiased media solutions. With its self-imposed and third-party audited Transparency Report introduced in 2007, Crossmedia is the only media agency that operates in a truly transparent way on a global level. Crossmedia clients include BMW/Mini, Etihad Airways, Lidl, US Bank, Hertz, The Hartford Insurance Company, Nordstrom Rack, Lululemon, US Bank and White Castle. For more about Crossmedia Inc., visit www.xmedia.com.

