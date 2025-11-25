Crossmint Powers Wirex's Next-Generation Global Wallet Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossmint, the all-in-one stablecoin and wallet infrastructure provider, today announced that its programmable wallet stack is powering Wirex Pay's next generation of crypto and stablecoin products.

Wirex is a major global fintech company serving over 66 million customers and processing more than $20 billion annually across 130 countries. Through this partnership, Wirex is using Crossmint to accelerate its product roadmap, expand to new chains, and introduce advanced programmable financial capabilities.

Wirex is integrating Crossmint's programmable smart wallets to support global onboarding, cross-border money movement, stablecoin flows, and new card-linked financial products, all without requiring users or developers to manage blockchain complexity.

This integration allowed Wirex to significantly reduce engineering lift, cut six months of internal development time, and add support for additional chains — starting with Stellar — with a clear path to expanding toward 20+ networks over time.

For users, this unlocks secure, non-custodial accounts with the ability to access new assets and chains through familiar, app-native interfaces. For Wirex, Crossmint provides a unified programmable wallet layer to help scale new products and markets faster.

Why Wirex Selected Crossmint

Wirex required infrastructure that could:

Accelerate multi-chain expansion , starting with Stellar and expanding toward 20+ networks





, starting with Stellar and expanding toward 20+ networks Support global onboarding through simple login flows like email and passkeys





through simple login flows like email and passkeys Provide programmable controls including spend limits, whitelisting, and multi-party approvals





including spend limits, whitelisting, and multi-party approvals Reduce engineering overhead across wallet operations and chain integrations

These capabilities help Wirex ship new financial products faster, unify parts of its onchain architecture, and provide a smoother experience across regions.

Crossmint have also integrated Wirex's APIs directly into it's SDK - providing Crossmint's partners instant access to Wirex's onchain stablecoin banking, payment and card rails.

"Mainstream fintechs are adopting programmable money infrastructure to reach users global banks cannot serve today," said Rodrigo Fernández, co-founder of Crossmint. "Wirex can now deploy financial products across markets with a single integration, while giving users a simpler, more secure account experience."

Daniel Rowlands, General Manager at Wirex Pay, said: "Partnering with Crossmint allows Wirex to bring our stablecoin infrastructure to additional chains at scale. This is a major milestone in our mission to make stablecoin payments truly multichain, programmable, and ready for the next generation of Web3 banking."

Crossmint's infrastructure already powers applications across remittances, neobanking, payroll, marketplaces, telecom, and emerging AI-agent commerce — and now supports Wirex as it builds the next generation of programmable, global financial products.

About Crossmint

Crossmint provides enterprise-grade infrastructure for stablecoin wallets and payments, enabling companies to integrate digital asset capabilities with simple APIs and no-code tools. Businesses use Crossmint to send and receive stablecoin payments globally with built-in licensing, AML/KYT screening, and policy controls. Crossmint powers digital asset experiences for more than 40,000 developers and leading institutions. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Franklin Templeton, and other top investors, Crossmint's mission is to make blockchain-based value movement invisible and accessible to everyone.

Learn more at crossmint.com .

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 7 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

Learn more at wirexpaychain.com

For media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Crossmint