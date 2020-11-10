Crossover Health and Tridiuum to Study Measurement-Based Mental Health Therapy in the Workplace

PHILADELPHIA and SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health, a virtual-first, national medical group, today announced a new pilot to study therapy outcomes with Tridiuum, the nation's premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, as part of its commitment to providing proactive, comprehensive, and coordinated primary health, including mental healthcare.

Crossover Health

Tridiuum's cloud-based platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines a digital behavioral health assessment with advanced analytics to rapidly identify patient behavioral health issues, assign risk scores, and generate alerts, which are immediately available to guide behavioral health sessions. Crossover Health therapists and member patients will be able to use this data to plan treatments. Tridiuum will also provide aggregated, de-identified data that will allow for population-based assessment and analysis of the mental health of Crossover members.

Mental health concerns are increasingly important to the employers Crossover serves. One-in-five U.S. adults suffer from a mental health condition, and mental health complaints represent some of the most prevalent short- and long-term disability claims. The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the prevalence of mental health conditions: According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll , 53 percent of U.S. adults reported that their mental health had been negatively impacted by the virus. This translates to employers bearing a disproportionate share of these costs, many of which are related to absenteeism and presenteeism in the workplace. An estimated 200 million workdays are lost each year due to depression, costing employees between $17 and $44 billion.

"Our nation's long-standing mental health crisis has been exacerbated by major societal stressors: the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequality, and a heated election season, and now the need to treat mental health conditions virtually is on the forefront in a way that it has never been before," said Michael Boroff, Psy.D., Crossover Health's Mental Health Program Manager. "With therapy, a lot of work happens outside the session, and that's where tools like Tridiuum are invaluable in helping to proactively identify issues, track along with how members are doing, alert us to the need to adjust treatment plans, as well as urgent needs, like suicide alerts. All of these things help our team be better therapists and lead to better outcomes for our members."

Used by physicians and mental health providers, Tridiuum ONE automates the identification of mental health needs using validated clinical measures, accelerates access to the most appropriate care, and helps deliver better overall outcomes. "The Tridiuum ONE platform serves as a foundation for mental health evaluation and supports clinical decision-making throughout the continuum of care," said Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus. "Our platform not only aligns perfectly with Crossover Health's mission to transform how care is delivered but also addresses their need to provide the same level of therapy virtually as they do in-person."

At Crossover, mental health therapists are part of integrated care teams, working closely alongside primary care physicians, nurses, health coaches, physical therapists, and care navigators to proactively prevent, diagnose, treat, and counsel employees for both acute and chronic health conditions. With Crossover's virtual-first model of care, this coordinated team can diagnose and treat about 3,000 primary care, physical medicine, and mental health issues, ranging from simple to complex, often without an office visit. In addition to traditional mental health care services, Crossover also offers its members on-demand virtual webinars and programming addressing issues ranging from managing relationships, to grief counseling for those experiencing loss, and for a variety of other personal and professional-based challenges.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health provides a Connected System of Health—powered by a virtual-first, national medical group. Combining onsite, nearsite, and virtual health centers, they deliver personalized care from a designated, collaborative care team and a curated network of specialist providers. Crossover takes the complexity out of healthcare by connecting every employee—in headquarters or in remote locations—to remarkable care. Powering this outcomes-focused model is a sophisticated enterprise data warehouse that aggregates a vast array of permissioned health data, and a suite of analytics to identify high-risk and high-cost employees to help companies take control of their healthcare spending. Care teams engage members directly through their proprietary software, better managing their conditions, and preventing costly complications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Crossover Health serves hundreds of thousands of employees and dependents of some of the largest companies across the nation. To learn more, visit www.crossoverhealth.com or follow on Twitter @crossoverhealth .

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum, the premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, is accelerating improved outcomes and reduced costs by reimagining how behavioral healthcare is delivered. The company's flagship platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to power behavioral health operations and workflows in a way that advances patient outcomes. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 2,000 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 7,500 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 11,000 patients every day.

