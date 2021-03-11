Crossover Health Announces Expansion of Amazon's Neighborhood Health Centers and Virtual Care Services

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health, a relationship-based, tech-enabled national healthcare organization that integrates both online and in-person care for employers and health plans, announced today the continuation of the collaboration with Amazon to serve five major regions across the U.S. operating in Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan and California. Crossover Health provides Amazon employees and their dependents with access to a virtual network of comprehensive care as well as convenient Neighborhood Health Centers. The collaboration with Crossover Health is part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to improve access to comprehensive and preventative care for Amazon employees and their families, which launched in Dallas, Texas in July 2020 and has grown to five cities across the U.S.

"Amazon's top priority is the health and wellness of our employees and as part of our industry leading benefits, we are pleased to offer affordable, high-quality health care options including virtual services for our employees and their families as part of this collaboration with Crossover Health," said Derek Rubino, senior program manager, Workplace Health & Safety Special Programs at Amazon. "The Neighborhood Health Center program is a core initiative for Amazon, providing care for over 115,000 employees and their families since its launch in 2020, and we're excited to expand these services in the Detroit, San Bernardino and Moreno Valley metro areas as we complete this five city roll-out. In addition to providing every Amazon employee and their dependents in these regions with access to virtual care, more than 75% of our employees are located within 10 miles of in-person care with this program."

Crossover Health provides full-spectrum acute, chronic, and preventive primary care, same day pediatrics, prescriptions, vaccinations, behavioral health services, physical therapy, health coaching, and care navigation for specialty referrals and diagnostic services. Through the Neighborhood Health Center program Amazon and Crossover Health have launched 17 new health centers in five cities across the country: Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Louisville, KY; and now Detroit, MI and San Bernardino / Moreno Valley, CA. To optimize availability and access to care, each center operates on extended hours during the workweek, during the weekends, and offers 24x7 on call services to accommodate the various employee work and family schedules. Crossover is also registering to be a vaccination provider participating in the U.S. COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Once registered, Crossover will be able to administer state supplied vaccines to Amazon employees who meet eligibility criteria based on state and local health agency guidelines.

"Access to convenient comprehensive primary care is essential for all employees and we are proud to see the Neighborhood Health program with Amazon continue to expand throughout the country," said Sally Larwood, RN chief nursing officer at Crossover Health. "Our unique Primary Health model delivers a better member experience and improves health outcomes — with care delivered through online and in-person care channels. We feel this comprehensive approach to relationship based care will become the standard for self-insured employers as they evolve their health care strategies and drive better clinical and financial results."

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a relationship-based, tech-enabled national healthcare organization that provides comprehensive and coordinated healthcare to self-insured employers and health plans. We represent a next generation primary health model, inclusive of primary care, physical medicine﻿, mental health, health coaching, and care navigation to control healthcare costs while enhancing both quality and experience. Combining onsite, nearsite, and virtual health services, Crossover delivers personalized care from a dedicated, collaborative care team with access to a curated network of specialist providers, a sophisticated enterprise data warehouse that aggregates a vast array of permissioned health data, and a suite of analytics to help companies actively manage their healthcare spend. Crossover Health was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on Twitter @crossoverhealth.

