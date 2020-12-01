Crossover Health Announces Participation at 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health, a virtual-first, national medical group, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Scott Shreeve, M.D., will give a company update and participate in the "Primary Care v2.0" panel on December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. The panel will consist of digital health executives from FireFly Health, Oak Street Health, and One Medical and will explore emerging primary care models being leveraged by leading employers, health plans, and health systems.

Crossover Health currently serves over 300,000 members and works with over 30 innovative self-insured employers, including many leading Fortune 500 companies.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health provides a Connected System of Health—powered by a virtual-first, national medical group. Combining onsite, nearsite, and virtual health centers, Crossover delivers personalized care from a designated, collaborative care team and a curated network of specialist providers. Crossover takes the complexity out of healthcare by connecting every employee—in headquarters or in remote locations—to remarkable care. Powering this outcomes-focused model is a sophisticated enterprise data warehouse that aggregates a vast array of permissioned health data, and a suite of analytics to identify high-risk and high-cost employees to help companies take control of their healthcare spending. Care teams engage members directly through their proprietary software, better managing their conditions, and preventing costly complications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company serves hundreds of thousands of employees and dependents of some of the largest companies across the nation. To learn more, visit www.crossoverhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media and Investor Contact:

John Hallock

617-615-7712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossover Health

Related Links

https://crossoverhealth.com

