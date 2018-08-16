Crossover Health Celebrates One Millionth Patient Visit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health, the leading provider of comprehensive health services for self-insured employers, today announced its one millionth patient visit. The company's growth rate continues to accelerate and it will add another 500,000 visits in the next 12 months.

Crossover has built a network of integrated primary care health centers across the country with self-insured employers who pay directly for comprehensive primary care services. Clients include 23 Fortune 500 companies, among them eight of the largest companies in the world. Crossover currently serves over 175,000 employees with its integrated care model that brings traditional primary care together with specialties like physical therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture, behavioral health, health coaching, and fitness services.

Nina McQueen, VP of global benefits and employee experience at LinkedIn, one of Crossover Health's earliest corporate partners, offered good wishes to mark the occasion. "Congratulations, Crossover Health, on celebrating your 1,000,000th patient visit," she said. "You are the rebels, the disrupters, the innovators of health care delivery. And I am forever grateful for how well you take care of us at LinkedIn."

Since 2010, Crossover has been helping self-insured employers build and deliver best-in-class healthcare programs and unlock the value of their human capital. Driven by the common goal of increasing employee care access and optimizing their health and productivity, a growing number of activist employers are partnering with healthcare providers like Crossover to build a new care delivery system from the ground up. "America's employers are fundamentally re-imagining the possibilities in healthcare," said Scott Shreeve, MD, Crossover's CEO and founder. "Crossover is honored to serve as their trusted partner in scaling care delivery innovation across the country."

Crossover Health is creating the next-generation health care delivery system, in partnership with the nation's most innovative employers. Crossover and its employer partners provide integrated, outcomes-based primary care in face-to-face clinics, as well as dedicated virtual practices, creating an unrivaled patient experience and consistently high quality care. This approach lowers healthcare costs while delivering industry leading net promoter, engagement and patient satisfaction scores for employers and their most important asset: human capital. Crossover Health is based in San Clemente, CA.

