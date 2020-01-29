Crossover Health Expands Innovative Care Model Into Greater Dallas

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crossover Health, a digital-first, national medical group, announced it will open a 5,641-square-foot health center in Las Colinas, Texas. The center will serve up to 10,000 employees and their dependents in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area with anytime access to online and in-person advanced primary care services. The new center will be a central part of the benefits strategy of self-insured employers who want to provide remarkable care to their employee populations while regaining control of their healthcare spending.

Crossover Health's Connected System of Health approach seamlessly integrates physical and virtual care throughout the country, and extends both the reach and impact of designated medical teams who care for members. Furthermore, the expanded capabilities allow Crossover to partner with employers or other risk-bearing entities to tackle not only the inefficiency of primary care, but also the excessive costs and complexity of the secondary care system.

The Las Colinas location is a "nearsite" health center, a model that allows smaller companies and campuses to share a facility and to enjoy the same benefits of improved access, employee engagement, and health outcomes typically only available for large headquarter locations. Providing value-based, integrated care, the offering includes primary care, musculoskeletal services (physical therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture), behavioral health, and health coaching in support of patients managing chronic diseases and lifestyle-related health conditions.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our services in Texas with this new center in Las Colinas," said Dr. Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, Chief Medical Officer for Crossover Health. "Crossover can help remove the complexities of healthcare for both our members and our clients. By focusing on expanded access and a great experience for each individual member, while also proactively addressing population-wide health needs, we help employers achieve their cost, quality, and experience goals."

For the interior design of the new center, Crossover's original artwork drew inspiration from the iconic Las Colinas mustang statues. Each room within the center is named for a breed of mustangs to celebrate those which have come to define the town of more than 30,000. Along with a collaborative space for the physician-led care team, the center contains four exam rooms, three behavioral health and coaching rooms, and six rooms for physical therapy, chiropractic, and acupuncture. A unique workspace for a dedicated team of virtualists to deliver care online is a new addition to the standard design.

The company recently launched a health center outside of Houston, serving several employers, including HP Inc. Crossover's Las Colinas health center is their sixth location in the Southwest and 26th in the United States.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health provides a Connected System of Health—powered by a digital-first, national medical group. Combining onsite, nearsite, and virtual health centers, they deliver personalized care from a dedicated, collaborative care team and a curated network of specialist providers. Crossover takes the complexity out of healthcare by connecting every employee—in headquarters or in remote locations—to remarkable care. Powering this outcomes-focused model is a sophisticated enterprise data warehouse that aggregates a vast array of permissioned health data, and a suite of analytics to identify high-risk and high-cost employees to help companies take control of their healthcare spending. Dedicated care teams engage members directly through their proprietary software, better managing their conditions, and preventing costly complications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Crossover Health serves hundreds of thousands of employees and dependents of some of the largest companies across the nation. To learn more, visit www.crossoverhealth.com or follow on Twitter @crossoverhealth .

