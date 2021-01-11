Crossover Health Expands Leadership Team with Additions of Healthcare Industry Veterans

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health, a technology-enabled national Primary Health membership service that integrates both online and in-person care for employers and health plans, today announced four additions to its leadership team: Katie Higgins has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Oftedahl as Senior Vice President of Payer Sales, John Hallock as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, and Amy Chen as Vice President of Marketing. These senior leaders will be responsible for accelerating the pace of growth and the rapid adoption of Crossover Health's unique Primary Health model that lowers costs while simultaneously increasing care quality and delivering an exceptional member experience.

"Despite the unexpected challenges of 2020, it was another remarkable year for the entire Crossover Health team as we swiftly adapted to meet the surging demand from leading employers for a Primary Health model that was flexible, resilient, and effective in meeting our members' and clients' needs," said Scott Shreeve, MD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crossover Health. "These new leaders are joining the company at a critical juncture where we will be executing our vision of Primary Health at scale while ensuring we continue to deliver world-class care to our members, and best in industry clinical and financial results for our clients."

Before joining Crossover Health, Katie Higgens spent three years at Optum where she led teams focused on the creation and delivery of innovative collaborations with health systems, the most recent of which included a strategic partnership between Optum and Boulder Community Health to outsource many of the organization's complex administrative functions as a path to remaining an independent community health system. Prior to Optum, Katie spent 20 years with the Advisory Board Company where she most recently served as General Manager of Strategic Accounts, managing relationships with the nation's largest health systems. Through her experience at Optum and the Advisory Board, Katie has extensive experience in building client service and business development teams as well as creating unique solutions to tackle some of the most complex issues facing healthcare providers. At Crossover Health, Katie will oversee account management, employer sales, and payer sales, and will also lead marketing and corporate communications.

Dan Oftedahl comes to Crossover Health after over five years at Aetna, where he served in various senior leadership roles. In his last role, he served as Head of National Transformative Markets and was responsible for the commercial strategy. Prior to Aetna, Dan spent eight years with Humana serving as the Market President for Humana Colorado, and later as a Regional President for the Great Plains Region of Humana. In the Regional role with Humana, Dan led strategic direction, growth, and retention of their Commercial and Specialty insurance lines. At Crossover Health, Dan will oversee all aspects of payer partnerships and the adoption of Crossover Health's new Commercial Advantage offering with national and regional health plans and third party administrators.

John Hallock brings two decades of experience designing and executing global communication programs for some of the nation's leading digital health and life science companies. At Livongo, John oversaw strategic communications and directed media and investor relations for Livongo's IPO, which was one of the largest consumer digital health offerings in history. He recently managed the company's COVID-19 investor and market repositioning efforts and subsequent $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health. He has also held executive communications positions at athenahealth, where he led the company's corporate communications pre- and post-IPO, and at Imprivata where he guided the company through its acquisition by Thoma Bravo. At Crossover Health, John will oversee external and internal communications, investor relations, and industry affairs.

Amy Chen joins Crossover from CareMore Health, where she served as the Head of Marketing and was responsible for driving membership growth, engagement, and retention across diverse populations and new markets. Most recently, Amy oversaw the marketing campaigns for CareMore's launch in Sacramento and Fort Worth as well as new payer partnerships. Before CareMore, Amy held marketing positions over the course of a decade at Warner Bros. At Crossover Health, Amy will be responsible for all aspects of the company's marketing efforts including creating and accelerating the company's overall marketing strategy, digital engagement approach, brand recognition, and membership programs.

"The Crossover Health team brings together unparalleled experience and dedication to the care we provide to our members and clients," said Celeste Ortiz, Crossover Chief People Officer. "We're thrilled we've been able to attract such talented executives as we continue to extend the reach of our world-class care and the new experience we are bringing to Primary Health."

The executive leadership additions mark an important step for Crossover as it continues to expand to provide virtual-first care to employees around the country. Crossover Health currently serves over 350,000 members and works with over 30 innovative self-insured employers, including many leading Fortune 500 companies.

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health provides a Connected System of Health—powered by a virtual-first, national medical group. Combining onsite, nearsite, and virtual health services, they deliver personalized care from a dedicated, collaborative care team and a curated network of specialist providers. Crossover takes the complexity out of healthcare by connecting every employee—in headquarters or in remote locations—to remarkable care. Powering this outcomes-focused model is a sophisticated enterprise data warehouse that aggregates a vast array of permissioned health data, and a suite of analytics to identify high-risk and high-cost employees to help companies take control of their healthcare spending. Dedicated care teams engage members directly through their proprietary software, better managing their conditions, and preventing costly complications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Crossover Health serves over 300,000 employees and dependents of some of the largest companies across the nation. To learn more, visit www.crossoverhealth.com or follow on Linkedin or Twitter .

