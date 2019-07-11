Crossover Health Opens Ground-Breaking Health Center in Greater Houston

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover, a leading provider of comprehensive, integrated health services for self-insured employers, today announced the grand opening of a 5,300-square-foot health center in Spring, Texas. This facility is Crossover's fifth location in the U.S. Southwest, where the company has already established four dedicated onsite health centers for major corporations with a combined employee population of more than 20,000 in Austin and San Antonio.

Crossover has created a new model of primary care in partnership with the nation's most innovative employers by offering comprehensive, integrated care via private, shared, or virtual practices. The Spring location is a "nearsite" health center, a model that allows multiple employers to share access to a single site near their campus for their employees. Nearsite centers allow smaller companies–or smaller campuses of large companies–to enjoy the same benefits of improved access, increased employee engagement and better health outcomes typically only available for large company headquarter locations.

Crossover's innovative approach to employer-sponsored care has been rapidly adopted by companies of all sizes around the country. Following the success of five nearsite locations in the California Bay Area and one in New York Midtown, the Spring facility is Crossover's first nearsite health center in the Southwest and seventh in the U.S. Most recently, Crossover has added virtual health capabilities that seamlessly integrates with their physical care, employee benefits and digital health programs to further expand access, allowing employers to provide consistent benefits across all their geographies.

Eligible employees based in or just outside of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area will be able to access not only primary care, but also specialist services including physical therapy, chiropractic, behavioral health, health coaching and fitness guidance in a true prevention-based membership experience.

The Spring center's distinctive architectural and interior design pays homage to Spring's history as a key hub for the railway revolution in the 1870s. Just as steam locomotives helped transform Texas's wide open prairies into bustling towns, Crossover aims to eliminate barriers in healthcare by delivering exceptional, integrated employee care experiences. With four primary care, two physical medicine, two acupuncture, and two health coaching rooms, the Spring location is designed to facilitate Crossover's outcomes-based, integrated primary care model, and continue their industry-leading member experience.

Crossover clients already participating in the Spring facility include anchor member HP Inc., a global leader in technology, which chose Crossover Health based on its patient-centered, integrated primary care model with proven cost and clinical outcomes. HP anticipates achieving high patient engagement from the high touch, tech-enabled care model. Eligible employees based in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area will be able to access not only primary care but ancillary services including physical therapy, chiropractic, behavioral health, health coaching, and fitness guidance in a true prevention-based membership experience.

"Texas, which has consistently ranked as the top U.S. state for business and job growth, is one of our most important markets as we continue to expand our national footprint," said Dr. Scott Shreeve, CEO and co-founder of Crossover Health. "The new Spring center allows us to introduce our new model of primary care to an increasing number of corporations moving to the Lone Star State." Shreeve also mentioned that more than 75% of the company's current clients have a presence in Texas, and being able to deliver comprehensive, consistent services across geographies is an important reason why companies are selecting Crossover as their national primary care provider.

About Crossover Health:

Crossover Health is creating a new model of primary care in partnership with the nation's most innovative employers. Crossover's Connected System of Health integrates disconnected wellness benefits and digital health with a data-enabled and outcomes-based primary care service for employees near and far. This approach has been proven to lower healthcare costs and improve clinical outcomes while delivering an unrivaled patient experience, demonstrated by industry-leading net promoter, engagement, and patient satisfaction scores. Crossover Health is based in San Clemente, CA.

https://www.crossoverhealthspringtx.com/

Contact

David Wamsley

Rosebud Communications

dave@rosebudpr.io

+1 415-259-9104

SOURCE Crossover Health Inc

Related Links

https://www.crossoverhealth.com

