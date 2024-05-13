Crossover Markets Becomes First Crypto ECN to Integrate with Talos

Client demand for access to CROSSx drives new integration

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Markets, a digital asset technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions, and Talos, the premier provider of institutional technology for trading digital assets, today announced that Crossover's CROSSx institutional crypto trading venue has been integrated with the Talos trading platform, joining Talos's existing provider network. CROSSx is the first ECN to integrate with Talos.

As a result of this integration, Talos users will have access to CROSSx's tailored liquidity, high-speed trade execution and tight spreads. CROSSx not only aims to drive down the cost of trading but to do so while limiting market impact, a critical metric that Talos provides to clients in its post-trade analytics suite.

"Talos delivers transparency in post-trade analytics to institutional clients that are experiencing a material change in market structure," said Brandon Mulvihill, Co-Founder and CEO of Crossover Markets. "Clients demand lower costs of trading, in terms of both spreads and market impact, which is a data point being discussed more frequently in digital. CROSSx's speed of execution and configurable liquidity, coupled with no quote restrictions on makers, are designed to give clients the best trading experience: together, these features help to compress spreads and lower market impact. We believe that combining Talos's robust analytics with CROSSx's ability to deliver performance at scale is a powerful partnership that institutional clients will enjoy."

"Talos and Crossover Markets share a heritage rooted in traditional finance and a mission of delivering a trading experience that meets the unique requirements of institutions," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Talos. "We are excited to be able to connect our clients with CROSSx, a unique venue in the digital asset landscape that offers clients the ability to customize their liquidity interactions while being optimized for speed, an important factor when trying to achieve best execution."

About Crossover

Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose whom they want to trade with. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions in the crypto market. For more information, visit www.crossovermarkets.com .

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps clients mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos Global, Inc., together with its affiliates (collectively, "Talos"), is not an investment advisor or broker/dealer. No Talos product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any digital asset, security, derivative, commodity, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, No Talos product or service is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Talos offers software as a service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions.

