Crossover Markets' CROSSx to Become First External Technology Venue to Provide Connectivity to Cboe Digital

WILMINGTON, Del. and CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Markets Group, Inc., a digital asset technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions, today announced they have joined forces with Cboe Digital, a U.S. regulated exchange and real-time clearinghouse for spot cryptocurrencies and futures. This collaboration offers a clearing solution for trades across multiple digital asset execution platforms.

Crossover unbundles execution from clearing, custody and brokerage, avoiding conflicts of interest and the captive nature of all-in-one providers. Crossover's flagship product, CROSSx, offers institutional and intermediary clients a dynamic technology platform to execute spot cryptocurrencies, complementing Cboe Digital's native exchange. Cboe Digital Exchange's clearing arm, Cboe Clear Digital, is a traditionally structured central counterparty for clearing and settlement.

"Institutional market structure in crypto is being reset," said Brandon Mulvihill, Co-Founder and CEO of Crossover. "The collaboration of Cboe Digital's world-class infrastructure and CROSSx, a first-of-its-kind, ultra-low latency ECN is groundbreaking. Cboe Digital promotes competition in trade execution, which may help to reduce trading fees. This collaboration is a natural fit for CROSSx, and we are proud to be the first external technology venue to provide connectivity to Cboe Digital."

"We are pleased to provide a U.S. regulated clearing solution to Crossover's clients," said John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital. "Cboe Digital's clearinghouse supports multiple digital asset execution platforms including crypto spot and futures, which provides operational, technical, and collateral efficiencies to its members. We look forward to supporting Crossover's clients in innovative ways as the digital asset market evolves."

To complement this relationship with a US-based clearing broker, Crossover is expanding its data center footprint to Equinix's NY4, adding to its existing presence in Equinix's LD4 for international counterparties. The onshore presence of production servers is expected to avoid unnecessary latency in execution, helping to ensure an enhanced experience for Cboe Digital and Crossover clients.

About Crossover Markets

Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose whom they want to trade with. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions in the crypto market. For more information, visit www.crossovermarkets.com.

