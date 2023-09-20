Crossover Markets Selected as 2023 FIA Innovator; Firm to be Highlighted at FIA Expo in Chicago

WILMINGTON, Del. and CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Markets Group, Inc., a digital asset technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions, today announced that it has been named a 2023 FIA Innovator. Each year, the Futures Industry Association (FIA) selects a series of outstanding startups to feature at the Innovators Pavilion at its annual Futures and Options Expo. Past honorees include firms focused on market structure, regtech, artificial intelligence, trading, digital assets and more.

"As former FX professionals who have made the transition to digital assets, we are very familiar with the FIA, and very proud to be a part of this group," said Anthony Mazzarese, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Crossover. "To come full circle – to return to an event we love, now representing a business we've built from the ground up – is truly gratifying. We are proud of the progress we've made over the past year and a half and energized by the momentum our execution-only crypto ECN, CROSSx, has generated this year. We congratulate our fellow Innovators and look forward to Chicago!"

Brandon Mulvihill, Co-Founder and CEO of Crossover Markets, added: "Our inclusion in the FIA Innovators Pavilion underscores the entire financial industry's interest in modern, proven solutions for market structure in digital assets. It is our honor to be one of the few teams in the industry addressing this challenge head-on."

About Crossover Markets

Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose with whom they want to trade. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions in the crypto market.

For more information visit crossovermarkets.com.

Media Contact

Michael Kingsley

Forefront Communications

914-522-9471

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossover Markets