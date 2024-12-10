Crossplane Capital Announces Acquisition of Distributor Wire and Cable

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital ("Crossplane"), a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Distributor Wire and Cable ("DWC" or the "Company"), a master distributor of electrical wire and cable products. Crossplane has partnered with the founder of DWC, Bryce Huett, as well as DWC's management team on the investment to provide operational and financial resources in support of the Company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, DWC is a leading provider of electrical wire and cable to electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide. With a focus on specialty wire and cable, from its five warehouse locations across the country, DWC provides same day shipping and value-added services to its customers who serve end users operating in industrial, commercial, residential and utility end markets.

"We are excited to be partnering with Bryce and the DWC team at what we believe to be an inflection point for the Company," said Mike Sullivan, Partner of Crossplane Capital. "DWC's talented management team, combined with its value proposition to both suppliers and customers, has it well positioned to take advantage of a substantial and growing market for electrical wire and cable as the demand for power transmission and the consumption of electricity continue to increase throughout the U.S."

Bryce Huett, founder of DWC commented on the transaction, adding that, "Since founding DWC, we have focused on building a culture of growth and collaboration, and the partnership with Crossplane will help us continue that legacy as we take the Company into its next chapter and to the next level. We look forward to continuing to bring value to our distributor partners, with even more resources and at a larger scale."

"With best-in-class service to its customers and a robust use of technology, DWC is uniquely positioned within the electrical wire and cable distribution industry," said Michael Bertrand, Vice President of Crossplane Capital. "We look forward to working with the DWC team to leverage the Company's brand and deep customer and supplier relationships as we pursue growth initiatives together that will add new products, capabilities and geographic coverage, further strengthening DWC's position in the market."

About Distributor Wire and Cable

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Distributor Wire and Cable (DWC) is a master distributor of specialty electrical wire and cable products to electrical distributors and wholesalers serving industrial, commercial, residential and utility end markets. From its five warehouse locations, DWC provides a full suite of product solutions and value-added services including cut-to-length orders, inventory management, striping, dyeing, twisting, bundling and custom printing in combination with same day shipping and 1-2 day delivery to 98% of the continental U.S. With a company culture built on providing an exceptional experience for all who interact with DWC, from initial quote to final delivery, DWC is focused on maximizing efficiencies and eliminating hassles for its distributor customers, ensuring orders are accurate, on-time, and easy to manage. For more information, please visit www.distributorwire.com.

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a private equity firm based in Dallas investing control equity in niche manufacturing, industrial services, and value-added distribution businesses. The firm focuses on strategically unique, lower middle market businesses seeking an operationally oriented partner. Targeted situations include family and founder-owned businesses, corporate carve-outs, restructurings, and other special situations. The Crossplane Capital team has decades of collective experience transforming industrial companies as senior executives, operational improvement consultants, strategy consultants, restructuring advisors and private equity investors. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

