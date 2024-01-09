Crossplane Capital Announces Three Team Promotions and New Hire

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital ("Crossplane"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, announced today three promotions and one new hire after a strong 2023 that included nine acquisitions and one exit. Since raising the firm's initial institutional capital in 2019, Crossplane has closed 9 platforms and 31 add-on acquisitions. The three promotions were Patrick Lynch and David Harris to Vice President and Will Huntsman to Associate while Teddy Koudelka joins the firm as an Associate. 

Since joining Crossplane in August 2020, Patrick has been an integral member of the investment team, having been involved with closing two platform acquisitions and twenty-three add-on acquisitions across Empower Rental Group ("ERG") and Viking Fence. Patrick joined Crossplane after two years as an Analyst with Citizens M&A in Atlanta.

"Over the last three years, Patrick has worked side-by-side with me on all ERG acquisitions," said Partner Greg Balliro. "Not only is Patrick a unique talent with exceptional investment acumen, but he also has an innate ability to connect with sellers and their advisors to usher transactions to a closing."

David Harris joined Crossplane in January 2020 as Crossplane's second Associate hire. Over the last four years, he has been involved with closing three platform acquisitions, four add-on acquisitions and one exit, while also playing a dual role as a member of the Crossplane Operations Team where he manages value creation initiatives and drives accountability across the portfolio.

"David is Crossplane's two sport athlete as a member of both our Investment and Operations teams," said Managing Partner Brian Hegi. "Not only is David a seasoned investment professional, but his background as a member of Alvarez & Marsal's Performance Improvement practice has also made him a valuable member of the Crossplane Operations Team."

In July 2023, Will Huntsman was promoted to Associate after joining Crossplane in April 2022 as an Analyst following three years with Peterson Partners in Salt Lake City, and in August, Teddy Koudelka joined the firm as an Associate after two years as an Analyst with Jefferies in Charlotte.

About Crossplane Capital
Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

