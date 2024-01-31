Crossplane Capital Partners with Ownership Works to Expand Employee Ownership in Its Portfolio

Crossplane Capital

31 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossplane Capital ("Crossplane"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to build wealth at work.

Founded in 2021, Ownership Works helps organizations implement broad-based employee ownership programs that can unlock new levels of success for businesses and create meaningful wealth-building opportunities for employees. Armed with tools, practical models, and hands-on guidance, Ownership Works assists companies in structuring shared ownership programs to boost culture, enhance company performance, and improve employees' financial wellbeing. 

Crossplane Capital is thrilled to join Ownership Works' consortium of over eighty prominent foundations, corporations, labor advocates, investors, and pension fund leaders as one of its very first lower middle -market private equity partners.  Through this collaboration with Ownership Works, Crossplane aims to gradually introduce shared ownership programs with selected portfolio companies well-suited for these models, empowering portfolio company employees to share in the value they help create and fostering an active ownership mindset in the workplace.

"The ethos of Crossplane is built on our four key pillars of experience, empowerment, collaboration, and stewardship. This partnership with Ownership Works fully embraces these principles and paves the path for broad-based employee ownership opportunities at our portfolio companies," said Greg Balliro, Partner at Crossplane. "With fully aligned interests, we believe our experienced front-line employees will feel empowered to make the right day-to-day decisions that will ultimately drive long-term success for not only them and their families, but also their companies."

Crossplane anticipates that its ownership programs will generate positive business outcomes through enhanced employee engagement, increased talent retention, and improved operational performance.

About Ownership Works
Ownership Works is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing prosperity through shared ownership at work. It collaborates with business leaders and investors to provide employees with the opportunity to become owners and participate in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit www.ownershipworks.org.

About Crossplane Capital
Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.

