CrossRealms International Earns ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Meeting the Gold Standard for Information Security

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRealms International, a cybersecurity and IT consulting firm working with enterprise, healthcare, financial sector, and legal clients, has earned ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification covers CrossRealms' full range of cybersecurity consulting and managed security services, giving clients independent, audited confirmation that their data is handled with the controls and rigor the standard demands.

"We have been working toward this as a team for a long time, and seeing it come through means a great deal to all of us. ISO/IEC 27001 is not something you can shortcut. It takes real process discipline, honest self-assessment, and people who take security seriously every day. Our team did exactly that, and I could not be more proud. For our clients, this is our way of putting that commitment in writing."

— Usama Houlila, Chief Executive Officer, CrossRealms International

CrossRealms has spent years doing the hands-on work of helping organizations find and fix security gaps, including risk assessments, framework implementations, incident response, and modern SOC services. ISO/IEC 27001 puts a third-party stamp on what the firm has built internally. Companies that want to know what that looks like in practice can visit www.crossrealms.com or contact the team directly at [email protected].

About CrossRealms International

CrossRealms International is a cybersecurity and IT consulting firm that helps organizations in enterprise, healthcare, financial services, and legal identify risk, implement security controls, and respond to threats. The firm works hands-on with clients across the full lifecycle, from initial assessments through to long-term security operations, with a team that treats every engagement as if the data at stake were their own.

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SOURCE CrossRealms International