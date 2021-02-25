CrossRegional Partners With Abakus To Develop Consumer Digital Wallet In Latin America

GREENWICH, Conn. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRegional Digital Strategy invested in Abakus, an Argentine peer-to-peer financial ecosystem, in a pre-seed funding round. CrossRegional will partner with Abakus in developing an enhanced digital wallet for consumer lending App, Clave™.

The Abakus ecosystem is expected to offer loans, ptp payments, crypto and other services. Abakus, has recently announced their partnership with Coreledger, a Swiss company specialized in Asset Digitization and Tokenization. With CrossRegional, Abakus will develop a disruptive worldwide tokenized assets platform, as well as offer other DeFi services.

Pablo Pizzimbono, CrossRegional's founder, said "We are very excited to be working with Martin, Mauro and Diego to develop the next evolution of products to serve our users. The future of Fintech has never been more promising in offering products and services to the many underserved people of Latin America". Martin Furst, CEO of Abakus, said that "the finished wallet will include real-time swap, b2b2c marketplace and offer a disruptive and innovative way to invest in worldwide tokenized assets."

About CrossRegional Management

CrossRegional® Management LLC is an asset management firm focused on origination and funding of direct lending portfolios in Emerging Markets. Through its affiliates, CrossRegional Partners and CrossRegional Digital Strategy, the firm invests in Fintech and Consumer Finance companies and is the founder of Clave™, a digital wallet bringing credit and other solutions to people in Latin America.

About Abakus

Abakus is an end to end, peer-to-peer worldwide financial ecosystem platform. The company is developing an innovative mobile payment solution with real-time swaps between currencies. Abakus expects to be the best and most used wallet for store of value and cross border payments focused on solving a worldwide exchange rate need. Abakus aims to simplify access to financial services for everyone bringing financial freedom to common people.

About Clave™

Clave™ is a digital platform providing credit and services to ordinary people in Latin America with extraordinary ease. Clave's digital wallet provides users with an ecosystem that channels credit applicants to loan platforms based on the applicant's needs and product suitability. Clave also provides users with ptp transfers, digital payments, insurance and other services.

