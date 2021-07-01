Crossroad Services Partners with Movista for Continued Innovation to Serve the Home Improvement Industry

Field staff will use Movista to execute resets, installs, store remodels, digital signage, and launch new stores. Tweet this

Field staff will use the Movista platform every month in stores nationwide to execute resets, installs, store remodels, digital signage, and prepare brand new stores for opening.

"CSI has built a reputation through the years by providing the highest quality service and it starts with our people. Our team is committed to on-time execution by accepting ownership, exceeding customer expectations, and striving for continuous improvement in everything we do and this decision increases our capacity to serve," said Chris Whisler, Vice President of Retailer Services at CSI.

"We are grateful to have such amazing partners at Crossroad Services. We share their passion for the highest quality service to customers and commitment to deliver exceptional on-time execution across all the locations they serve. The future is very bright and we're happy to embark on this endeavor together," said Chief Customer Officer, Eric Wilson at Movista.

About Movista

Founded in 2010, Movista Inc. provides the industry's leading mobile-first retail execution and workforce management platform, ONE by Movista. They constantly strive to create technical solutions and efficiencies that drive rapid sales increases while driving down costs. The enterprise platform replaces or integrates a multitude of disparate systems into one user-friendly, mobile interface. Learn more at https://movista.com.

Contact:

Liz Slape

SVP of Marketing, Movista

888-686-6245

[email protected]

